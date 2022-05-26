As Memorial Day approaches on Monday, one source puts the number of American servicemen and servicewomen killed in all of this nation’s wars and conflicts at more than 1.3 million.
Sure, it’s the unofficial start of summer, but amid the cookouts and the TV advertisements for mattress sales, those of us fortunate enough to have the day off Monday should take some time to reflect on the true meaning of the holiday.
For those who want to attend some events to mark the occasion, there are several to choose from in Southern Maryland.
Summerseat Farm south of Mechanicsville off Route 235 will host a Memorial Day celebration on Saturday, May 28, from 2 to 8 p.m. (gates open at noon). There will be a Civil War encampment, living history, games, farm animals and Boy Scout demonstrations. Jospeh Norris will play music at 1 and 5 p.m. and the Wesley Spangler Band will take the stage at 3 and 6 p.m. Admission is free. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. For more information, visit www.summerseat.org.
Also on Saturday, Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park will host its Red, White and Blue Music Festival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. There will be live music, vendors and food and beverages will be available for purchase. The festival will be in memory of Petty Officer 2nd Class Derrick Weaver. Tickets are $10, $15 at the door, free for ages 12 and younger. For more information, go to www.mdvets.cc.
The annual Stars & Stripes Festival in Chesapeake Beach will be held Saturday, May 28. There will be a ceremony at 10 a.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park followed by “The Great American Picnic” family fun day from 1 to 4 p.m. at Kellam’s Field with live music, games, ice cream and more. For more, visit www.chesapeakebeachmd.gov.
Then on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, a ceremony will be held 10 a.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park followed by an open house at the American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206 at 3330 Chesapeake Road in Chesapeake Beach.
Also on Monday, there will be a Memorial Day ceremony and Ridge Rumble for Vets at the American Legion Post 255 in Ridge. Bikers should arrive at 10:15 a.m. to the Ridge firehouse, and then at 10:50 a.m., the bikes will ride on Route 5 past the American Legion. A ceremony with wreath laying will begin at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.
And, the American Legion Harry White Wilmer Post 82 in La Plata will host its ceremony with a wreath laying beginning at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day. The event is free and open to the public at the post, located at 6330 N. Crain Highway.
Memorial Day started as Decoration Day, first proposed in 1868. The idea of Gen. John Logan called for decorating the graves of those who died “in defense of their country” during the Civil War. Deaths during the Civil War — estimated at 620,000 counting both Union and Confederate soldiers — account for nearly half of all of the country’s servicemen and women who have died in wars and conflicts. While not offering any “prescribed” form of observance or ceremony, the order suggested “posts and comrades … arrange such fitting services and testimonials of respect as circumstances permit.”
Then with World War I, what began as a day of remembrance for one war became a commemoration of Americans lost in all conflicts. Congress passed legislation codifying Memorial Day in 1968, with the first official celebration held under that law in 1971.
And the battlefield is not the only place American servicemen and women fall. We also lose them at home. We lose them to post-traumatic stress disorder. We lose them to old injuries. We lose them because of exposure to dangerous chemicals while serving. We lose them in training accidents.
Whether they made their sacrifice to our country in combat or here at home, we honor them. We honor their willingness to serve, to put all of us before themselves.
So, as we enter into this three-day weekend famous for its cookouts, swimming pool openings and family gatherings, we once again ask you to reflect on the true reason behind the holiday.
All those of any era who serve in this nation’s military accept the risk that their lives may be cut short during their time in uniform. They honor their comrades who have fallen. They remember the human cost of war. So should we all.