The U.S. has spent a lot of money, and a lot of lives have been lost in Afghanistan since the post-9/11 invasion aimed at Osama bin Laden, Al Qaeda and the Taliban.
U.S. forces killed Bin Laden in Pakistan in 2011. Al Qaeda has been replaced by first the Islamic State and now “domestic violent extremists” and white supremacists as the focus of American intelligence and security agencies, especially after the events of Jan. 6.
The Taliban has remained with a force of roughly 75,000 fighters. They have been routing the 300,000 Afghan government troops backed by the U.S.
President Joe Biden said in July he was confident the Afghan military had the upper hand as Afghanistan prepared for a U.S. withdrawal.
That is clearly wrong.
Provincial capitals are falling to the Islamist and restrictive Taliban and there are concerns about the treatment of women and girls, as well as those who worked with American forces during the 20-year conflict. As cities fall, it invokes images of the fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War. The current path in Afghanistan looks like a resounding defeat for bipartisan American foreign policy hatched over four administrations.
St. Mary’s County Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said at the board’s meeting on Tuesday that he knows that people are angry over this, and even asked, “Was this another Vietnam?” O’Connor emphasized his support of the men and women who have served over the last nearly 20 years, saying “it was not for nothing.” For more comments from the St. Mary’s commissioners, see the news article on Page 8.
Brown University researchers estimate the cost of the war in Afghanistan at $2 trillion. That includes expansive spending on the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and to train and equip an Afghan military that has thus far capitulated to the Taliban’s advances after Biden ordered a withdrawal of U.S. troops.
All the U.S. spending may have been good for the military industrial complex and foreign policy hawks, but it has yet to give the Afghan military the will to fight.
More than 241,000 people have died in the conflict, according to the Brown analysis. That includes more than 2,400 U.S. troops, more than 3,900 “U.S. contractors” as well as an estimated 71,000 civilians in war zones in Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan.
More than 20,000 U.S. troops have been injured during the conflict. The costs of the bipartisan war have been steep, both in theater, and back home.
The costs of a Taliban takeover will also be felt by women and girls who gained more rights and freedoms (including being able to go to school) during the U.S. occupation.
But there are plenty of places in the world where women and girls, as well as religious minorities and political opponents, are also mistreated and worse. Some of those places are “strategic” U.S. allies. Some of those places, such as parts of Africa, south Asia and Latin America, don’t register on our strategic or economic radars.
Four presidents have overseen the U.S. war in Afghanistan. We have spent blood and treasure on the two-decade conflict.
Now, it looks like the country and U.S.-backed government will fall — indicating potential major intelligence and American policy failure.
Whether the Pentagon, U.S. foreign policy makers and the media learn any lessons remains to be seen — but human history does not favor those odds. Locally, our elected officials are