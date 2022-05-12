Last week marked the start of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and as warmer weather brings more motorcycle riders out on the road, everyone on wheels needs to pay more attention to each other.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) earlier this week announced a new initiative with the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration and Maryland State Police to offer free motorcycle rider training.
The new Maryland MOTORS (Motor Officers Teaching Other Riders Safety) motorcycle training program will launch June 1. It’s a motorcycle safety class for civilian riders taught by police officers.
The free classes are open to all motorcyclists with a valid motorcycle license and insurance. The two-part training consists of a classroom portion and a road portion where the civilian riders are accompanied by the motorcycle officers on an actual ride. During and after the ride, officers communicate with the civilian riders about ways to stay safe, along with evaluations of riding techniques.
A list of training centers can be found on ZeroDeathsMD.gov/Road-Safety/Motorcycle-Safety.
In 2021, there were 74 motorcycle-involved fatalities in Maryland, an increase from 2020 when 68 fatalities occurred in the state. More can be done to promote safety on Maryland roadways.
“Motorcyclists are among the most vulnerable roadway users, and it’s up to each and every Marylander to take a second look for motorcyclists while traveling,” said Chrissy Nizer, MDOT MVA administrator. “Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month is an important time to remind drivers and motorcycle riders to look out for each other, avoid distractions and drive responsibly.”
According to the results of a recent study conducted on behalf of MVA’s Highway Safety Office, motorcyclists have high interest in additional or advanced training. Overall, 40% of motorcycle drivers surveyed said they have already participated in an advanced rider training course, while 22% have only taken a beginner course and 5% said they received no training whatsoever. Thirty percent of respondents reported they had been trained by another driver/operator.
Each year in Maryland, about 70 or more motorcyclists are killed in traffic crashes and 1,400 more are injured, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. Half of those crashes involve a single rider and are a result of speeding or impaired or distracted driving, or some combination of those three.
Like big-rig truckers, motorcycle riders are generally among the best and most skilled drivers on our roadways. They have to be. Motorcyclists need to be especially vigilant, because sometimes other motorists don’t see them readily, or fully process that a motorcycle is in the other lane.
Additionally, wearing the proper safety gear can help prevent serious injuries in a crash. Helmets are required for all motorcycle operators and passengers. Some motorcyclists succumb to the lures of the warm weather in the summer months and don only T-shirts, shorts and flip-flops. Such an ensemble offers no protection in the event of an accident. Proper coats, pants and boots designed for the rigors of the ride should go along with the required helmet.
Drivers should always look twice for motorcyclists by using their mirrors and looking over their shoulders to ensure safe turns, lane changes and merges, MDOT warns. Drivers should also provide motorcycle riders with plenty of space. And because motorcycles are smaller, they can stop more quickly than many of the vehicles on the road, catching others off guard.
Motorcycle crashes are preventable. The MVA Highway Safety Office’s safety awareness campaign reminds both drivers and riders to drive sober, put the phone down, slow down and buckle up when in a vehicle. The message to “Be the LOOK TWICE Driver” will be shared throughout May, depicting how a driver can easily see a motorcyclists one second and how quick that motorcycle can disappear in a blind spot.
With careful consideration for others — and a healthy dose of common sense — there’s no reason that motorcycles and other vehicles can’t share the road, for the safety and enjoyment of us all. Please be careful out there, however many wheels you use.