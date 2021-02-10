A bill winding its way through the Maryland General Assembly aims to help workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Unfortunately, the legislation — House Bill 581 — could end up hurting the very workers it aims to help and burden small businesses already challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic.
HB 581 would require an additional $3 per hour of hazard pay for many workers during a state emergency such as the current pandemic. It would also require employers to reimburse workers for certain health care costs and require employers to create new leave programs.
We sympathize with all the pain and anguish workers have faced during the pandemic. Government restrictions and changes in consumer behaviors and business spending have cost so many jobs and resulted in pay cuts and lost hours.
Our concern with the Maryland bill is that the remedy may end up worsening the problems it hopes to address.
Hazard pay, health care reimbursements and other mandates in the state bill will add more costs and burdens to already struggling small businesses.
Maryland State Comptroller Peter Franchot estimates as many as 30,000 small businesses have or will close because of the pandemic. Those businesses and the jobs they create are being erased by the pandemic and our collective responses to the virus.
We know this bill aims to help workers, but it will hurt small businesses.
Some of those local businesses — who are already teetering on the edge of oblivion — could be forced to cut jobs or reduce hours for employees because of the costs of the bill. The revenue and sales losses seen by many businesses continues to be significant. Many of them simply cannot afford additional costs.
Others could be put out of business all together.
The bill also contains too vague and too broad language related to what constitutes an emergency situation, as well as essential employers and employees. It is unclear how hazard pay and the essential worker provisions would be applied to other situations beyond the current pandemic. The ambiguities will create logistical and legal problems for small businesses and confusion for the workers the legislation intends to help.
We know there is so much disparity with the economic impacts of the pandemic. Most professional and office workers have been able to work at home. Stock markets have hit record highs, helping spur income gains among the wealthy. Amazon’s grip on retail shopping has become even stronger.
Meanwhile, small businesses, especially restaurants, have been burdened with government orders and restrictions. Those have resulted in job cuts and fewer shifts for many workers. Grocery, pharmacy and other workers have continued to work on the frontlines of the economy during the pandemic.
We need to help workers hit by the pandemic, especially those lower on the economic ladder. But we need to do it without hurting the small, local businesses who employ them.
House Bill 581 has good intentions. But its recipe will hurt our economy, burden already burdened hometown businesses and prove counterproductive to the workers it aims to help.