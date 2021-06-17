“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor. The freedmen are advised to remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere.” — General Order No. 3
The above order was issued on June 19, 1865, by U.S. Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger — more than two months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered at Appomattox Courthouse, the official beginning of the end of the Civil War.
The order also came two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. The Emancipation Proclamation was not the end of the institution of slavery, though. What President Abraham Lincoln decreed was that in those states that seceded from the Union “all persons held as slaves ... are, and henceforward shall be free.” Nor did it mean every enslaved person in the United States was now free, as again, it only applied to seceded states.
It was the 13th Amendment, ratified Dec. 6, 1865, about six months after General Order No. 3 was issued, that ended slavery. There is a noted exception to the amendment as seen in the following wording: “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”
While Juneteenth marks an important turning point in our history, General Order No. 3 portended the long ongoing fight for civil rights, for equality and equity. Take another look at this line of the order: “The freedmen are advised to remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere.”
“While the order was critical to expanding freedom to enslaved people, the racist language used in the last sentences foreshadowed that the fight for equal rights would continue,” the National Archives website states.
Organizers of Juneteenth events here in Southern Maryland have sought to create not just a celebration, but an opportunity to learn about our history, about our community and about the how the legacy of slavery has continued.
The Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions will host its celebration beginning at noon Saturday, June 19, at John G. Lancaster Park, 21550 Willows Road in Lexington Park. Tour African American sites and hear live jazz by jaared, above. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Go to www.ucaconline.org/juneteenth.html.
NAACP Calvert County will host its annual celebration 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Jefferson Patterson Park, 10515 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. There will be demonstrations, games, a classic car show, a talent contest, tributes and history presentations. Call 240-719-6966 or go to www.naacpcalvert.org.
Charles County Public Library will present a special program to commemorate “Freedom Day,” which is another name for Juneteenth. “Evolution of a Black Girl: From the Slave House to the White House,” will be held on Friday, June 18, at 7 p.m. Writer/performer Morgan McCoy portrays 12 different characters in this powerful, one-woman show that takes the audience on a journey from Africa during the 1600s to present day in America. Register for this virtual performance by going to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/5213659.
Charles County will host a Juneteenth Freedom Day noon to 6 p.m. at the Shops at Waldorf Center, 3003 Festival Way in Waldorf. There will be vendors, food trucks and entertainment featuring music and poetry. Go to www.lbicollective.com.