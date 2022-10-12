Early voting starts in just two weeks, and the gubernatorial general Election Day is just around the corner, finally.

Mail-in ballots can still be requested (by Nov. 1) and as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 8 will be counted. Those same mail-in ballots can also be dropped at one of the official Maryland ballot boxes through Nov. 8 by 8 p.m., as long as the box is in your county of residence.