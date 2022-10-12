Early voting starts in just two weeks, and the gubernatorial general Election Day is just around the corner, finally.
Mail-in ballots can still be requested (by Nov. 1) and as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 8 will be counted. Those same mail-in ballots can also be dropped at one of the official Maryland ballot boxes through Nov. 8 by 8 p.m., as long as the box is in your county of residence.
And kudos to the state court that recently upheld a request by the board of elections to begin the counting (but not publicizing the results) of those mail-in ballots before Election Day.
Early voting will be held for 8 days from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Thursday, Nov. 3, at select locations in each county — see local election board websites for location details.
Of course, there’s always the traditional way of voting — in person on Election Day. Polls will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Following July’s primary election, the ballots will be quite full here in Southern Maryland for the upcoming general election. There are state races for governor, comptroller and attorney general.
There are five Constitutional Amendments that will appear statewide on election ballots: renaming the state’s appellate courts; changes in eligibility requirements for state delegates and senators; putting monetary limits on the right to a jury trial in civil proceedings; legalization of cannabis for those 21 and older; and a change to Howard County’s orphans’ court.
And then there’s the plethora of local races in each county, which includes state senators and delegates, county commissioners, sheriffs, state’s attorneys, school board members, orphans’ court judges and more. Also listed will those vying for the Fifth District U.S. House of Representatives seat.
For a complete list of candidates, visit the state election website at elections.maryland.gov.
While we’re at it, now’s a good time to remind our readers of our policy regarding letters to the editor.
During the election campaign, Southern Maryland News will not print letters from candidates themselves commenting on the issues or stating positions. Those are nothing more than campaign advertisements, but we would happily accommodate you by directing you to our advertising department.
Exceptions are when a candidate is replying to editorial criticism from Southern Maryland News, disputing news reporting or replying to an inaccurate attack from another letter writer. Even then, such letters of reply may be printed at the sole discretion of the editor.
Another exception to letters from candidates is if the candidate has absolutely no opposition in this year’s campaign cycle. Since they are guaranteed to be re-elected, they have a looser rein on them regarding our policy.
Indeed, we welcome letters from all readers as the political process plays out. If you support or oppose a candidate, we want to hear from you. If you have ideas about how to improve the system, we want to hear from you. Just email your letter to letters@somdnews.com and we’ll take it from there.
Your letter must include your name, town of residence and phone number. Your phone number won’t be published, though; it’s just for verification. While 600 words mark the limit for letters, know that if your submission is somewhat shorter than that it stands the chance of getting printed sooner, since we can fit more short letters on a page.
Also, you may be asked by the editor if you are related by blood or marriage to the candidate about whom you are writing, or if you are working for the candidate’s campaign. Of course, that doesn’t disqualify the letter from being published, nor does it move it up in line for consideration. We’re doing this in the interest of full disclosure, and if you’re the candidate’s brother-in-law or grandmother, that may be published after your name at the end of the letter. Transparency and clarity are what we’re after here. It’s only fair to all concerned.
Letter writers are generally restricted to one published submission a month. And as always, we reserve the right to edit or reject all letters. In addition to publication in print, all accepted letters will be posted on our website at www.somdnews.com.
So feel free to write us and express yourself about candidates — just play by the rules.
Regardless of your party affiliation (or even if you are unaffiliated), if you’re not running or connected to a campaign but want to do something more than vote, we might have the job for you. Become an election judge. It’s a 15-hour day, but you get paid for your patriotic time and trouble.
To be an election judge a person must be registered to vote in Maryland and at least 16 years old, not a candidate for office, and can speak, read and write English. If you are 14 or 15 years old, you may be eligible to serve as an Election Day page. Again, check out the state board of elections website for more information.
Still interested in being an election judge?
In Charles County, go to www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/board-of-elections/ or call 301-396-8873 to learn more.
In St. Mary’s County, go to the website www.stmarysmd.com/supervisorofelections/ or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1625.
In Calvert County, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/3083/Board-of-Elections/ or call 410-535-2214, ext. 4.
So make sure you’re registered to vote (the deadline for that is Oct. 18) and then consider being an election judge. It’s a great way for a student or senior citizen — or anybody else who’s not working that day — to earn some extra cash and help others cast their votes.