At last, the winter holiday season is here. It’s time to get together with family and friends and exchange pleasantries as much as gifts. It’s time to relax and enjoy. And make memories, maybe while reminiscing about holidays past.
And as we celebrate the joy of the season, it seems there is no better time of year to be surrounded by the friendly faces of those we love. It’s extra special after many celebrations last year were put on hold as the coronavirus pandemic continued unimpeded before vaccines were widely available. And while dangers still persist, family gatherings can once again be held, as long as they are done safely.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently posted guidance on safer ways to celebrate the holidays. According to the CDC, “the best way to minimize COVID-19 risk and keep your family and friends safer is to get vaccinated if you’re eligible.”
Other recommendations include: wear a mask in public indoor settings if you are not fully vaccinated, have a weakened immune system or are in an area of high transmission; avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces; get tested; and if you are sick or have symptoms, don’t host or attend gatherings.
Some of us may have family in other states, or even other countries. Some may have loved ones serving overseas this holiday.
Some may have family living just across the street. And many who have shared the holidays with us in the past have passed on.
Indeed, it may not be possible for some to see their families this Christmas, but we hope that wherever they are, they are in good company. And wherever each of our readers plans to celebrate this special time of year, we hope you find yourselves warm, safe and in good company.
We also understand not every one of our readers celebrates the Christmas season. Nevertheless, we wish you a happy and healthy final week of 2021. May you ring in the new year with laughter, hope and the ones you love close beside you.
Be safe this holiday season, and especially take care not to get behind the wheel of a car after consuming alcohol. Local sheriff’s offices and Maryland State Police barracks continue to urge residents to plan ahead before Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties — have a designated driver, or call a cab for a sober ride home. According to the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office, December holidays are the deadliest as a result of drunk driving.
So spend the next two weekends with friends and family, but take steps to do so safely.
Let’s make sure we all get to where we are going and back again. Here’s to continued holiday memory making — not just the tangible ones, but also those treasured deep inside.