The week after Thanksgiving is often the time we turn our attention to the winter season. Although we have experienced rather mild temps, we know that it is time to start preparing for the cold and potential for illnesses. Especially this year, that is a major concern.
Among the several hazards that winter weather brings are the health risks posed by sustained exposure to extreme cold. It can lower body temperature, which weakens the immune system, and it can exacerbate chronic diseases like asthma, arthritis, diabetes, cardiovascular and lung disease, among others.
Also, cases of carbon monoxide exposure peak during the winter, when people are more likely to use generators, stoves and home heating systems that may not be properly maintained.
All of that is to say, it’s worth preparing for winter and thinking about what is needed if the power goes out or you end up stranded on a dark, snowy road in frigid temperatures.
The Maryland Emergency Management Agency, along with other state agencies, put together a list of winter preparedness and safety tips to get the ball rolling. Additional tips and ideas can be found at www.mema.maryland.gov, and the agency’s various YouTube and social media channels.
Those tips include:
• When the temperature drops, check on family, friends and neighbors who are particularly vulnerable to cold and snowy weather.
• Build a home preparedness kit that includes winter supplies such as snow shovels, ice melting products, extra warm clothes and blankets, flashlights and batteries.
• Follow a trusted weather source, such as the National Weather Service and local news media, to be aware of any predicted snow or sleet or severe cold temperatures.
• Sign up for emergency alerts and determine how you will receive information if you are traveling out of town. Visit ready.gov/alerts for more information on emergency alert options.
• Check and winterize your car or truck, including all fluids, wiper blades, lights and systems before the winter season begins. Have a car emergency kit stashed in the trunk or behind the seat, and keep the gas tank near full.
• Identify pets with up-to-date name tags and rabies tags and be sure to include cellphone numbers on the tag. Or get them microchipped. Most vets or animal control agencies can scan the chip to help locate the owner.
• Add to the insulation in your home by installing storm windows or covering windows with plastic from the inside to keep cold air out.
• Leave the heat on in your home and set the thermostat to no lower than 50 degrees while you’re away during cold weather.
• Consider using battery-operated flameless candles. They look and smell real, but eliminate the dangers of an open flame.For more on candle fire safety, go to www.usfa.fema.gov/prevention/outreach/holiday.html.