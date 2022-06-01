The Class of 2022, like the last few graduating high school cohorts has endured so much. But now is their time to be lauded for the hard work put in over the first period of their lives.
They’ve really been through the wringer. Born in the shadow of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America, they have lived in a nation at war for almost their entire lives. When they were just starting out in elementary school, the country tumbled into the Great Recession. And, tragically, they attend school as news of devastating school shootings occur around the nation every year.
And let’s not forget the coronavirus pandemic, which entered our lives just over two years ago and continues to have profound effects on everyone involved with the education system. That includes, of course, the Class of 2022. These students endured studying online and being separated from their friends and teachers for month after month during the early days of the pandemic. And while most schools finally were able to host “normal” sporting events, dances and other activities this school year, the pandemic’s tentacles still can be seen and felt in far too many ways.
But they have made the best of it. This year’s high school graduates are facing yet another challenge with distinction and dignity. And this week they will walk proudly to get their diplomas.
So for the several thousand young men and women in Southern Maryland, their moment has finally arrived after 13 years of study and all that goes with it. It’s a moment of real achievement, satisfaction and triumph.
No longer children, they are ready for the next phase of their young lives. College, military service, careers, marriage, families and all the other challenging, exciting and beautiful trappings of adult life lie before them like a yellow brick road. Truly, the sky’s the limit.
These local graduates from public and private schools in the region have shared a lot, and now they will be going on their separate paths from here on out.
Their school careers were judged by numbers on tests and letters on report cards. But how their time in the classroom will shape their lives and careers is something that can’t be quantified by those numbers and letters. It will be revealed indirectly in the knowledge and values that inform their choices, and how they meet the challenges they will soon face.
High school graduation is one of those glorious, momentous milestones — and the only one they will all share and celebrate at the same time, with friends they may have known since prekindergarten. Turning their tassels as one is a truly communal and memorable moment in the commencement ceremony.
But it would be a mistake, and it would diminish their achievements so far, to suggest that now the high school graduates are about to enter the “real world” for the first time. They’d be the first to tell you that high school is certainly already the real world — with all its complexities, its challenges, its accommodations, its obstacles, its joys and its sorrows. Many have had to grow up fast.
Indeed, the journey our newest high school graduates have already traveled deserves to be acknowledged, respected and celebrated. These young people have navigated an increasingly rigorous academic path to get to this point. Most of them are much more familiar and comfortable with advancing technology than their elders.
And maybe best of all, they posses an enviable energy, enthusiasm and eagerness to turn the next corner.
Nobody of any age knows what life has in store for us next, but the graduates from Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties are hitting the ground running. They have worked hard, and they deserve recognition. We salute them. We congratulate them.