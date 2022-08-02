Folks who have moved here from other parts of the country quickly learn what we already know: Southern Maryland summers are brutally hot. Scorching temperatures and their accompanying sweltering humidity can be hazardous for those who work outside. And it can be deadly for children and pets left in vehicles.

Our community has felt that pain. About eight years ago, a 17-month-old boy died after he was mistakenly left alone inside a hot sport utility vehicle at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Federal prosecutors eventually dropped a manslaughter charge against the toddler’s father, and they later dropped a lesser unattended-child charge as well, after a federal magistrate ruled that prosecutors would have to prove an element of “knowledge or intent” on the man’s part. But later, an appeals court upheld an earlier ruling of child neglect in the case. As the father tragically testified, he simply forgot his son was in the vehicle.