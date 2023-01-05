A cup of coffee and the newspaper — the picturesque way to start the day. This is a common mental image we can conjure if we think of days gone by, but we at Southern Maryland News have other ideas to keep this tradition alive in a modern way.

When we announced the combination of Southern Maryland’s premier newspapers, the Maryland Independent, The Enterprise and The Calvert Recorder, we also moved to printing only one edition per week, on Fridays. What once was two issues a week per county became one for all three, but we developed another offering, one you can have with your morning cup of joe.