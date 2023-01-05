A cup of coffee and the newspaper — the picturesque way to start the day. This is a common mental image we can conjure if we think of days gone by, but we at Southern Maryland News have other ideas to keep this tradition alive in a modern way.
When we announced the combination of Southern Maryland’s premier newspapers, the Maryland Independent, The Enterprise and The Calvert Recorder, we also moved to printing only one edition per week, on Fridays. What once was two issues a week per county became one for all three, but we developed another offering, one you can have with your morning cup of joe.
On July 15, 2020, we launched a morning newsletter that is emailed directly to subscribers’ inboxes every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, except for select holidays. We call it the Southern Maryland News Coffee Edition and it has news and events for the day or coming days. It is generally a 4-8 minute read in total and always includes links to more information, either on our website or to other resources.
Since its inception, we have received almost exclusively positive feedback. We sent a survey out two months ago and 95.7% of responders said they read it everyday. 95.8% of responders said they like feature stories and 91.7% said they like stories about events.
One reader wrote that they enjoy stories that include “the various things that local residents are involved with. There is often a good and interesting variety.”
While we are grateful for the positive feedback this survey garnered, one thing has stood out through the course of this process — our total number of recipients has dropped. Some of this is natural, like people unsubscribing from us because they are relocating or have a change in lifestyle, but we also know that we are not reaching everyone we should.
That is where we need your help.
If you are a subscriber and do not receive the Coffee Edition in your email, there are a few things you can do:
• Check in with our member services team at 301-645-8945 to make sure you have an email address on file with us. You will be greeted by an automated voice, but if you press “1” and then “7,” you should be able to connect to a live representative.
• Log in to our website and make sure you have an email address attached to your account.
• Email info@somdnews.com and write “Coffee Edition” in the subject line, then let us know that you are a subscriber and that you have not received the Coffee Edition yet.
If you are not a subscriber and have picked up this paper today or are reading this online or on our mobile app, consider becoming a subscriber so that you can take full advantage of our award-winning journalism. We have subscription opportunities that are digital only or include the print edition. All we ask is that you connect with us so we can make that happen.
If you feel like the process is too complicated or there are problems, we’ll assist you. Not only are multiple options listed above, all of our contact information is in our masthead, which if you are reading in print is at the bottom of this page.
In some cases, the Coffee Edition gets delivered to a spam or junk folder. We encourage you to check there if you’re a subscriber and haven’t seen it. Regardless of whatever the error may be, we want to help you get it sorted out so that you can once again have your morning cup of coffee to pair with your morning cup of news.
The Coffee Edition is meant to keep our community informed and updated throughout the week in an easy-to-consume way. All you have to do is open your email.
We are as dedicated as ever to keeping you connected and want to be sure that you are as plugged in as possible. As always if there are any issues, you can reach out to us with your questions, concerns, comments, suggestions and appreciation, too.