Last week, St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s board of trustees voted to suspend all fall athletics and club sports due to the coronavirus pandemic. President Tuajuanda Jordan said they decided the risk was too great.
The debate on what sports should be allowed has been raging since March. Since the COVID-19 crisis began, there has not been an easy answer to whether or not organizations should or even could play. Golf seemed to be the most natural sport to bring back first; social distancing occurs naturally for the most part already.
Locally, that is just what happened. High school golfers in Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties have been competing for weeks. Charles and St. Mary’s (CHASM) baseball is off and running. Local swim teams have discovered and debuted a new way of competing virtually.
Just last night Major League Baseball finally got its season underway with the 2019 World Series Champion Washington Nationals and New York Yankees. The Orioles officially start their season tonight against Boston. The National Basketball Association and National Hockey League are just days away from action for the first time since March 11, and Major League Soccer started up again earlier this month.
Despite some of the progress, there is still no easy answer, especially when it relates to fans in the stadiums and arenas or it relates to local youth sports. In late June, top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic hosted a series of exhibition matches in Serbia and Croatia where social distancing was not enforced. This resulted in several positive cases of COVID-19, including Djokovic and his wife.
While basketball and hockey had to push the pause button and baseball had to delay its start, football has had the luxury of watching and waiting, learning from other leagues and other levels of competition.
However, as colleges are welcoming athletes back for workouts and training camps, it’s not been easy. Just last week, Yahoo sports reported that 28 members of the West Virginia University football team tested positive for coronavirus. A couple of weeks before that, it was the National Champion Louisiana State University football team that experienced more than 30 positive cases.
In both of these circumstances, the outbreak started due to these athletes engaging in extracurricular activities off campus. While we are not here to determine if that is right or wrong, it is evident that it is difficult to keep large groups of people — especially young people — from gathering, and it is also difficult to slow transmission in a group.
In Jurassic Park (1993) Jeff Goldblum’s character Dr. Ian Malcolm has a now-famous quote: “Life, uh, finds a way,” which seems to apply to the novel coronavirus any time a large group gets together.
That is why SMCM President Jordan said the risk is too great. It’s why county school boards in Southern Maryland are meeting internally — and with the public via virtual town halls — to decide what is best for student safety.
Diligence in following proper safety protocols is the key to bringing back sports. Fortunately, there is still time to collect data and observe professional leagues before final decisions have to be made for area high schools. Either way, safety of kids and their families are paramount.