Thank you for picking up the first ever edition of Southern Maryland News. While this may look a bit different and the schedule is not the same as before, our mission remains the same — to bring you the most relevant and most important local news from St. Mary’s, Calvert and Charles counties.
The Enterprise, The Calvert Recorder and Maryland Independent have always been Southern Maryland’s news source. It has always functioned under the same umbrella. However, we are now in the position where we get to work even closer together as one team to bring the region the most crucial news and community events.
We get it. Change is hard. When something you’ve come to rely on even slightly shifts, it can upset the balance. In a moment like this, we just ask that you give us a chance. The large name at the top may be different and the paper may be coming only once a week, but that does not mean our coverage of the community will slow.
Within this paper, you will notice that each county is still heavily represented. We also have retained our now former papers’ names so that you can continue to identify with the brand you trust. The content on those pages is coming from the same dedicated reporters as last week. These are smart and hard-working individuals who live in and care about these communities.
Outside of this paper, the website just got a new look. It will be easier to navigate to the county and the type of content you are most interested in. Not only does it have a cleaner look, it also is simpler to use on the computer or from your smart phone.
If you are a subscriber and miss seeing two papers per week, this past Wednesday we debuted our brand new newsletter, aptly called the Coffee Edition. It is exclusive to our subscribers and will contain unique content that cannot be found anywhere else but in your inbox every morning on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Having a daily newsletter that you can turn to for news and fun from the region is a benefit to our members and reporters alike. We always have so many good stories to share and we are thrilled to be able to digitally deliver some of those straight to you.
The most important part of all of this is you. Just as a newspaper acts as a watchdog for the government and a megaphone for community events, we need you involved. Your opinions, your feature ideas and your news leads are important, but so are your questions to us.
A community newspaper is able to thrive when it not only is the most trusted source for news, but also shines a spotlight on the best the community has to offer. We will be bringing you both.
There is no doubt that each county has its own feel and own pride in itself. We will still showcase that each and every day. However, Southern Maryland has long set itself apart as a region filled with rich culture and history that is not found anywhere else.
The uniqueness of St. Mary’s County, Calvert County and Charles County will continue to be evident in our papers, on our website and in our newsletters. It’s evident in our newsroom that is filled with lifelong residents from each county. It is an honor to serve these communities and we look forward to being your partner every step of the way.