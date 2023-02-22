The Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence held its annual Domestic Violence Memorial Service earlier this week via a virtual presentation. The event recalled the women, men and children who died as a result of domestic violence during the past year, celebrated the survivors and focused attention on changing laws to reduce domestic violence, improve victim safety and provide greater abuser accountability.

The organization also released its latest domestic violence fatality statistics, including victims of intimate partner violence, other individuals who died in domestic violence-related situations and abusers who committed suicide or were killed.