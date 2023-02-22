The Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence held its annual Domestic Violence Memorial Service earlier this week via a virtual presentation. The event recalled the women, men and children who died as a result of domestic violence during the past year, celebrated the survivors and focused attention on changing laws to reduce domestic violence, improve victim safety and provide greater abuser accountability.
The organization also released its latest domestic violence fatality statistics, including victims of intimate partner violence, other individuals who died in domestic violence-related situations and abusers who committed suicide or were killed.
Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022, 56 Marylanders lost their lives due to domestic violence. Of the 56, there were 26 victims of domestic violence, 14 were bystanders, 13 were abusive partners and three died due to domestic violence dynamics where details are yet unavailable due to pending legal action, according to the organization. Five of the victims last year were children.
These individuals were representative of different ages, genders, sexual orientations, socio-economic statuses, races and ethnicities. However, Black women are dying at nearly four times their proportion within Maryland’s population, according to Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence. Murder-suicides remain common but may be becoming more lethal. In 2022, there were two quadruple murder–suicides – one of those occurred on Nov. 4, 2022, in La Plata, where four people were murdered before the shooter took his own life. That’s something never seen before in the state.
Here in Southern Maryland, there were two people killed last year due to domestic violence in St. Mary’s County and eight people in Charles County. Calvert County was fortunate to register zero domestic violence related deaths in 2022.
Additionally, the organization paid tribute to all the friends and families who are left behind because of these deaths, including at least 30 children. The goal of the memorial service is to honor those whose lives were lost to intimate partner violence and raise awareness of the terrible toll domestic violence takes on our communities.
The annual memorial service serves to heighten awareness of domestic violence and reminds the community of the terrible toll that it takes each year on families in Maryland. But the service also focuses on positive actions that can prevent future tragedies.
During the service, staff read the names of the individuals from across Maryland who were victims of domestic violence homicides in 2022. Those registered to attend the event included loved ones of the victims who were killed, domestic violence advocates, educators, faith leaders, law enforcement, medical and mental health professionals, prosecutors and others.
While progress is being made, we must continue to work to make domestic violence a thing of the past.