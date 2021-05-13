For more the 70 years, May has been recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month. But as caregivers in the field will tell you, this past year has seen an unprecedented increase in the need for mental health assistance and treatment.
“This past year has been especially difficult for people living with mental health and substance use disorders. Social isolation, economic hardship, and physical health issues have exasperated behavioral health symptoms,” said Dr. Ben Kohl, a clinical social worker and president of the boards of Mid Shore Behavior Health and Bridges at Worthmore.
For those experiencing a mental health issue or who know someone who is, there is a very important message to take to heart: You are not alone.
There is assistance available. There are dedicated mental health care professionals here ready to offer treatment and provide support.
A news release from National Alliance on Mental Health Issues reiterates statements from fellow mental health organizations and experts about the effects the COVID-19 pandemic on so many people, from the strains of isolated lockdowns to the anxiety returning to life in public settings. According to NAMI, annually about 1 in 5 Americans reported a mental health condition. In the past year that has risen to 2 in 5 or higher, NAMI states.
“Over the last year, we’ve experienced unparalleled levels of grief, trauma, uncertainty and isolation, and while there is a light at the end of the tunnel, we have much work to do,” said Daniel H. Gillison Jr., CEO of NAMI. “NAMI endeavors to turn the tragic and life-changing impact of COVID-19 into a spotlight on the growing need for systematic change in the mental health care system to meet the increased need as the world opens back up again. The time is now to come together to improve mental health for all.”
According to a news release from NAMI, its goal is to have a “shared vision where anyone affected by mental health conditions can get the appropriate support and quality of care to live healthy, fulfilling lives — a nation where no one feels alone in their struggle.”
In addition to private practices, nonprofit organizations like NAMI, Pathways, Southern Maryland Community Network, and the Tri-County Youth Services Bureau are available for residents here who need help. We encourage anyone who needs mental health assistance or knows someone who does to reach out for help.
Contact the local NAMI affiliate in Southern Maryland via phone at 301-392-7109 or the state help line at 410-884-8691. Pathways has locations in Hollywood (301-373-3065, ext. 241), Lexington Park (301-373-3065, ext. 339), Upper Marlboro (240-339-1306) and Waldorf (301-374-9137).
Southern Maryland Community Network can be reached in all three counties at different numbers. For Charles County, call 301-932-9146; for St. Mary’s County, call 301-475-9315; for Calvert County and the main office, call 410-535-4787. SMCN also accepts text messages at 410-535-4787.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau can be reached at 301-645-1837.
Remember: You are not alone. There is help available. There is nothing wrong with reaching out for help or accepting help offered by those closest to you. There are people ready to help you take that first step.