Thank you to our legislators, Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) for the non-COVID related $1.9 trillion bill that includes: $50 million for environmental/climate change grants, $1 billion for disadvantaged farmers, $270 million for arts and humanities, $200 million for museums and libraries and $50 million in family planning funding.
Fortunately, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) sneaky insertion for bay-area transit was removed as was funding for a bridge from New York to Canada. This is just a sample.
And the best part (drum roll, please), is we the tax payers will receive $1,400. Thank you, thank you, thank you.