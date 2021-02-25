Maryland Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) has introduced legislation that would rename Indian Head Highway to President Barack Obama Highway.
I feel someone else is more fitting for this title and honor.
I would formally like to request a modification of the Senate Bill presented this legislative season to change Maryland Route 210 to President Barack Obama Highway, to something more appropriate.
Route 210, Indian Head Highway, runs from the Washington, D.C., line through Prince George’s County and Charles County.
Although President Obama was the first bi-racial president of the United States, he had no connection to the state of Maryland.
I would respectfully ask Sen. Ellis to reconsider the name and recognize a resident of the state of Maryland.
My I suggest: Mathias de Sousa, the first known African indentured servant in the then-colony of Maryland, who arrived in 1634, and worked until 1638 to secure the debt to the Jesuit priest that brought him to the new world.
He became a free man. To secure a living he needed to work, he learned to sail and command a vessel.
The Jesuit priest trusted this man and made him a captain of their trading ship. Later he became a captain of a trading ship owned by John Lewger, thus it was more likely than not the very first black sea captain in the new world.
The state of Maryland to bestow the name, “The Mathis De Sousa Memorial Highway” would be a fitting tribute to a person who was a resident if this state and a indentured servant, who worked to secure his freedom. But most of all he was also the very first black man to serve in the Colonial Maryland legislature.