Within a year from now, Maryland voters will head to the polls to elect their party candidates for the 2022 elections. While voters from the Democratic, Republican and other third parties will get to choose their candidates in the primary, independent voters will be unable to cast their ballots during the primary.
In the last decade, independent voters in Maryland have increased in voter registration, yet still don’t have a say in the state’s primary elections. At a time where our government has become heavily partisan, independent voters felt that the electoral system has not given them full access to our electoral system, particularly in the primary elections.
In Maryland, voters during the primary for both state and federal elections are only allowed to cast their ballots based on the voter’s party affiliations. This policy bars independents from voting into what I believe are the most important elections, just as important as voting in the general election.
With closed primaries, candidates within each party are trying to appeal to their political party’s main base and not to the entire general voter population. What you have are some candidates of either party having strong partisan leaning policies, thus leading to gridlock on policies in Congress. For independent voters having to choose without even considering which candidates are suitable to represent all constituents during the primary election is unfair in our democratic system.
By allowing an open primary system, independent voters would be empowered to elect candidates based on the agenda they present and not only by appealing to their party core base. It would also ensure that the candidates nominated would better represent their constituents and conduct legislation more effectively. Here in Maryland, open primaries would allow me and other independents in the state to choose which candidates best represent our districts regardless of party affiliation.
As this scenario is happening in Maryland and other states, many independents have advocated for open primaries. As a registered independent and a millennial, I see no reason as to why independents cannot participate in the primary elections.
Recent polls show that independent voters make up 40% of voter registration. In Maryland, independent voters make up nearly 20% based on data of voter registration. I and other independents would like to engage in our democratic system, which is why I call for reform in the primary election so that we can have our voices heard by those in public office.