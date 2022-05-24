This is written in response to the letter to the editor “Composting could save Calvert money and provide local benefits” by Benjamin Hance in the May 20 edition of Southern Maryland.
Seeing all the money that is being sent to Virginia when it could be kept here in the county can be frustrating. But composting can be our saving grace.
As Benjamin Hance mentioned, we could be saving 30,000 tons of county waste and generating revenue at home instead of spending $1.2 million per year sending away our trash.
But not only are we sending Calvert County trash, we’re also sending 20,000 tons of compostable trash that comes from St. Mary’s. This extra compostable material could generate more revenue in the county if we opened a composting facility. This would come in the form of jobs for our local residents, and revenue from selling the composted soil.
Not only would composting bring in money and jobs, it would help reduce our carbon footprint. When our trash is sent to the landfill it produces greenhouse gas emissions like carbon dioxide and methane. These emissions have been linked to rising sea levels, flooding, increases in infectious diseases and worsening respiratory and cardiovascular conditions. Studies have found that composting can reduce more than 50% of these greenhouse gas emissions.
Opening a composting facility would provide better air quality for all of our residents in Calvert County. Who doesn’t want better air?
We’ve already got the space for a composting facility at the Appeal Landfill, so why not use it? Let’s make the most of resources that we already have. So let’s tell our local representatives we want to see a composting facility open here at home.
Paige Stevens, Port Republic
The writer is the Zero Waste leader of the Southern Maryland Sierra Club.