I will not undertake disputing Chanel Boyd’s letter to the editor appearing in the Sept. 1 edition of Southern Maryland News, "Proud to serve the Huntingtown community as its new postmaster." Her glowing viewpoint and pride as a U.S. Postal Service postmaster are an inspiration that should be the standard that motivate her 65,000 associates.

However, as a customer/consumer, I have a different perspective of the USPS.


  

