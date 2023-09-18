I will not undertake disputing Chanel Boyd’s letter to the editor appearing in the Sept. 1 edition of Southern Maryland News, "Proud to serve the Huntingtown community as its new postmaster." Her glowing viewpoint and pride as a U.S. Postal Service postmaster are an inspiration that should be the standard that motivate her 65,000 associates.
However, as a customer/consumer, I have a different perspective of the USPS.
As far back as December 2021 (that I am aware of), many residents of Southern Maryland — in particularly western Charles County — have experienced unacceptable service from the U.S. Postal Service; specifically with mail delivery.
Efforts to address, call attention and seek resolution to this problem have been undertaken by our congressional representatives, yet there have not been any noticeable or significant changes. Personally, I have seen an increase in failure by the post office to deliver mail with content of value.
When reporting the problem to the local post office, I am provided their normal generic response, “that there is no way for them to find out what happen if the mail isn’t sent by registered, certified or priority mail.”
Contacting the Postal Customer Service or Inspector General is futile. You call to report the problem, and the only consolation for your effort is engaging in a telephone pass-a-long marathon.
Even after signing up for daily mail notification via email where you are provided photo(s) of mail scheduled for delivery to your mailbox, some of the mail never arrived. In fact, when using their tracking service, it reveals mail actually vanishing without being able to disclose what distribution center processed it last.
Has processing mail gotten so grueling that employees are destroying mail, or is it that there is a lack of integrity of postal employees who do not a have a problem risking their career by taking or destroying mail.
In Ms. Boyd’s letter, she stated the Post Office is looking for individuals with certain skill sets.
Would that possibly be having the ability to misappropriate customers’ mail without being caught, let alone not being prosecuted? I implore postal workers who are lacking honesty, integrity and trust to carry out your responsibility to find another line of work — maybe working for yourself — before you end up working for nothing behinds bars.
Remember the motto: “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” Anything less than that commitment is unacceptable.
I thank you Ms. Boyd for your dedication and commitment of service. Surely, the USPS should advance you to a more viable role in an effort to bring about a much-needed transformation to its reputation and service.