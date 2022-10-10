Thank you Blue Crabs and thank you Blue Crabs fans. The 2022 baseball season was wonderful.
I attended the three playoff games a couple of weekends ago, as well as many games throughout the year. Congratulations to the Crabs for a great year.
One more win would have been a delight, but nevertheless, the season was enjoyable, most notable was the first playoff game at Regency Furniture Stadium. Not only did the Crabs win that game with timely hitting and superb pitching by the starting pitcher, the pre-game activities were inspiring.
The activities began with local Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) students bringing a large U.S. flag onto the field to be followed with the singing of "God Bless America" by local school choirs. All were standing, hats on our chests and pride on our faces.
This was followed by the National Anthem; however, the PA system refused to operate. This left the soloist unheard by the crowd. After a few moments, some brave fan started singing the anthem, to be joined in with most of the entirety of fans, filling the stadium with our voices. About halfway through the PA system was restored and the soloist joined in sync with the crowd. This was the most inspiring, prideful and patriotic evening that I’ve ever experienced at a baseball game.
Thank you Blue Crabs and the owners and staff for all your efforts. Thank you Friday evening participants and fans, and a special thank you to the young man in Section 18 that evening.