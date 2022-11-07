Back in February I wrote that electric cars/trucks are being introduced prematurely for saving the planet. Really for sales to the gullible.
I also pointed out that it takes more total energy per vehicle per mile of same size and shape if that vehicle is electric. Electricity has to be generated mostly from burning fossil fuels, then transported with losses. The cartoon of an electric vehicle pulling a diesel generator is spot on.
Now the liberals who control Maryland are on the national bandwagon with the Biden administration to force electric school buses on the country. Montgomery County, as you would expect, is rushing to the fore. The date of 2025 is fast approaching when all bus orders in Maryland are required to be for electric buses. You notice they can do that bypassing sensible people in control of their faculties. About as dumb as if planned by one of our local oysters.
The announcement was made this past week: $1 billion of federal funds to be spent on electric school buses. Part of the trillions thrown on the economy to produce mainly inflation.
Electricity to run those buses will come predominantly from fossil fuels for the life of those busses and longer. How do you get that stupid?
An intelligent approach would have been to encourage, not force, hybrid buses that would serve far better during the decades of transition before all-electric makes any sense.
All-electric buses are 2 to 3 times the price of current units. Who pays in the long run? We all do. Benefit? Zero — well, actually negative.
You know with absolute certainty there will be busloads of kids stuck who-knows-where when a charge runs out. The range is reported to be too short for distant sports events and educational trips. The extra cost of charging stations and infrastructure is never mentioned but clearly unavoidable.
The only practical way to make all-electric vehicles sensible is to do it after most of our power is nuclear power. Obvious for over 70 years. So far nothing has been done with that truth. Three Mile Island hysteria sealed that.
And as I said in February, don’t hold your breath given the current crop of activist fools.