There is an expression: “Correct a fool and he will hate you. Correct a wise man and he will thank you.”
Last August, Calvert County Board of Education President Tracy McGuire re-tweeted a comment by Princeton historian Kevin M. Kruse stating: "The Civil War came about because the southern states succeeded. And, the southern states succeeded to protect and defend slavery.”
When I pointed out in a direct tweet to Mr. Kruse that, on the eve of the Civil War all the slaves in America were owned by Democrats, he replied: “Assuming that is true, which I don’t, why the f--- is that relevant?”
Chester Finn Jr. writes in the preface to "The Stealth Curriculum" that, "The sad reality is that many of our history teachers don't know enough history."
I will point out for Ms. Kruse’s benefit that it was a Democrat majority on the U.S. Supreme Court who ruled slaves had no right to freedom or citizenship in 1857. Two decades earlier, Democrat James Henry Hammond of South Carolina sought to end the debate surrounding slavery by introducing a “gag order” in the U.S. House of Representatives preventing Republicans from raising the issue.
A filibuster by southern Democrats doomed passage of a Republican-led anti-lynching law in 1922. Democrat Woodrow Wilson promised African Americans full equality, then re-segregated the entire federal workforce. President Franklin Roosevelt, another Democrat, appointed Hugo Black to the U.S. Supreme Court, although his white supremacist views were well known. FDR also fought Republican efforts to enact the first federal hate crimes laws to end lynchings and opposed integrating the armed forces.
Then-Sen. Richard Russell (D-Ga.) who led the filibuster that doomed the anti-lynching law, voted against the Civil rights Act of1964.
It was a Republican president, Dwight Eisenhower, who enforced the Supreme Court's 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education ruling by deploying federal troops to enforce integration of public schools in Arkansas. More Democrats than Republicans voted in favor of Jim Crow laws.
Mr. Kruse is entitled to his opinion, just not his own version of history
The truth is, Black lives never mattered to Democrats until passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 cemented into place the blessings of liberty for Black people by eliminating poll taxes and literacy tests.
Mr. Kruse doesn’t know it, but he’s a miniaturist. He has captured in one “tweet” the supreme arrogance which lies at the heart of modern education reform.
Mr. Kruse’s students will graduate with a chip on their shoulder, knowing nothing of the Marshall Plan, Berlin Airlifts, or of America's role in helping underdeveloped nations.
I was 13 years old when the North Vietnamese Army overran Saigon. A CBS camera crew aboard the last charter flight out of Da Nang saw panicked South Vietnamese swarming the airstrip, clinging to the retracting airstairs and undercarriage as the 727 struggled skyward with twice the maximum safe number of occupants. They were fleeing the "ugly hell" young people on America's college campuses were welcoming as a civilized alternative to capitalism.
Edward C. Davenport, Drum Point