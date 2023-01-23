I did not know Maurice Dunkle well at all, and our distant relationship began under strained circumstances. Dunkle was then serving as the superintendent of public schools when I moved to Calvert County in Southern Maryland in October of 1968. I came quite young, and totally inexperienced, to the position of principal at the newly begun Calvert Christian School, which met then in Lusby. I was full of beans and zeal with my many professional mistakes yet ahead of me.
One of the tasks involved with the start-up school was to obtain the cumulative record folders for those students who had transferred in from the public schools. This had not been going smoothly. The records had been officially requested but, for whatever reason, they were very slow in getting passed on to us. Eventually I fired off a letter to Baltimore complaining about the problem and invoking Dunkle’s name in the process. When the records arrived, there was also a letter requesting that I notify Baltimore to that effect and certify that Dunkle had cooperated in the process. I did so.
That was the extent of our contact until 1972 when George Washington University established the Tri-County Educational Center in Waldorf. The concept was to provide the teachers of Southern Maryland with an off-campus graduate program whereby they could conveniently pursue a master’s degree without having to drive all the way to the main campus in Washington, D.C. It was a truly great idea, and it was instantly popular with the teachers from these three counties. Evening and summer classes were held at Thomas Stone High School and taught by regular professors from the main campus. Dunkle was one of the driving forces behind this program and he served as its coordinator until 1984.
It was in the process of registering for these classes that Dunkle and I met face to face for the first and only time. I realized from his nametag who he was, and I could tell that he recognized my name from the application form.
Dunkle could have made things difficult for me if he chose to do so. My undergraduate GPA was marginal, due to reductions for excessive absences from fishing and hunting expeditions when I was supposed to be in class. Moreover, the college I graduated from was not regionally accredited at the time. In spite of those things, I was accepted into the program, my undergraduate degree was taken at face value and I was allowed to work directly on a master’s degree.
Sometimes private universities have more flexibility as to the students they accept for graduate studies. Perhaps, since it was the first year of this new program, the decision makers wanted as large an enrollment as possible — and they therefore acted generously. Even if both of those circumstances acted in my favor, I believe that this opportunity came about because Maurice Dunkle was both gracious and forgiving. I write this in honor of his memory.