I did not know Maurice Dunkle well at all, and our distant relationship began under strained circumstances. Dunkle was then serving as the superintendent of public schools when I moved to Calvert County in Southern Maryland in October of 1968. I came quite young, and totally inexperienced, to the position of principal at the newly begun Calvert Christian School, which met then in Lusby. I was full of beans and zeal with my many professional mistakes yet ahead of me.

One of the tasks involved with the start-up school was to obtain the cumulative record folders for those students who had transferred in from the public schools. This had not been going smoothly. The records had been officially requested but, for whatever reason, they were very slow in getting passed on to us. Eventually I fired off a letter to Baltimore complaining about the problem and invoking Dunkle’s name in the process. When the records arrived, there was also a letter requesting that I notify Baltimore to that effect and certify that Dunkle had cooperated in the process. I did so.