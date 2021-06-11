Reference is made to two recent letters appearing in Southern Maryland News — Johnathan Powers’ “Letters should not make lies of omissions” (May 7) and Bill Wetmore’s letter published on May 14.
I’ll start with the earlier letter-writer’s claims. Either Mr. Powers is deliberately being disingenuous with readers, or someone has, in his words, taken him “for a ride.”
Laws in 36 states require voters to produce identification, not to intimidate, but to validate that they are who they claim to be.
Section 307 of the 800-page election reform bill (the “For the People Act”), Mr. Powers praises would open the door to fraud on a national level by allowing voters without I.D. to obtain an absentee ballot simply by signing a form attesting to the fact that they are who they say they are.
Using this loophole, anyone could simply claim to be, oh, Johnathan Powers, sign a declaration, and steal his vote.
Mr. Powers thinks the party now in power should write the election laws for all 50 states.
Failing to mention this pesky little back-door approach to circumventing I.D. requirements is rather like a cliff notes version of Moby Dick that fails to mention the whale.
Mr. Wetmore mentions, almost as an afterthought to other topics, that ballots should be sent to every registered voter in the state because vote-by-mail went smooth-as-silk in the 2020 Presidential election, without a scintilla of fraud.
Data compiled by the Lincoln Project Mr. Wetmore so loathes reflect that 66,247 underage residents in Georgia voted in the last Presidential election in violation of state laws. To date, there have been no arrests. This should re-buff Mr. Powers’ claim that non-citizens who vote would be courting prison time.
Also in Georgia, 8,718 votes cast in the 2020 General Election were in the names of deceased individuals, and 4,926 who were registered in another state. These votes were, nonetheless certified by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Scraping the bottom of the electorate, 2,500 convicted felons serving time in correctional facilities throughout Georgia were included in the final total.
The dirty secret Mr. Powers fails to mention in his letter is that the For the People Act would create a powerful new voting “block” — the incarcerated. Prisons throughout the country would be required to include inmates serving time for serious offenses in the democratic process.
It would make it difficult for states to update their voter rolls to prevent the kind of chicanery which took place in Georgia.
In Michigan where Biden defeated Trump by over 100,000 votes, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson belatedly removed 177,000 inactive voters from the state’s voter rolls as part of an agreement with the election integrity group Honest Elections Project — three months after the General Election and one month after the state’s 16 electoral votes were certified for Joseph R. Biden.