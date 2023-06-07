“You’ve got all of our lives in your hands. We’re counting on you.” The first time I heard those words, I was a young Army officer in Iraq charged with the safety and well-being of my soldiers.
The second time was during one of my visits to the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, where vulnerable veterans had been suffering for years from poor care and lack of oversight.
For too long, the veterans at Charlotte Hall have lived out their golden years in filth, abuse, and neglect. Governor Moore was right when he described the situation as a “moral failure of government.”
Over the past five months, since Day 1 of the Moore-Miller administration, my team has worked tirelessly to overhaul the broken facility and give veterans the care they deserve. The nursing, facilities, and administrative staff at Charlotte Hall have been on the front lines of this transformation, and they are committed to ensuring that the home lives up to its promise.
Together, we’ve made progress. But there’s still work to do.
Charlotte Hall had been in an unacceptable state for years. The challenges that faced residents and staff were well documented and clear.
On my repeated visits to the home, I heard first-hand heartbreaking accounts of life there, including stories of rodents, lack of healthy food and inadequate care. These anecdotes were supported by independent inspectors’ reports that showed our heroes were not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserved.
We owe it to those who are willing to serve this country in uniform the very best when they come home. It became clear that the veterans home needed a total reset in order to meet our obligation to its residents.
Over the past few months, the MDVA has instituted four major reforms to improve veterans care at Charlotte Hall.
First, we found a new care and management partner with the track record necessary to transform the institution.
Second, we have modeled the contract structure after what is used in other states with high-performing homes to incentivize quality care and safety.
Third, we set new guidelines for oversight at Charlotte Hall focused on collecting real-time data on healthcare quality measures consistent with industry best practices.
Fourth, the Moore-Miller administration worked in partnership with the Maryland General Assembly to require contractors operating state-owned nursing homes, including Charlotte Hall, to provide notice of deficiencies and enforcement actions that are levied on the facility. This new reporting requirement, signed into law by Gov. Wes Moore (D) this session, will increase transparency and help ensure better oversight and care for Charlotte Hall residents.
Last month, Maryland awarded a new management contract to PruittHealth, a Georgia-based operator with experience managing 105 retirement homes, including five veteran retirement homes across the southeastern United States.
We are confident in PruittHealth’s demonstrated ability to consistently deliver high quality care at its veteran retirement homes, which serve a unique demographic with certain health care needs. Their veteran retirement home operations came with positive endorsements from my counterparts in other states.
Let me be clear — responsibility for turning around Charlotte Hall will not be PruittHealth’s alone.
PruittHealth and the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs are working together to turn Charlotte Hall around. We are working in lockstep to prioritize areas for corrective action and design the long-term turnaround strategy for the home.
These are hard problems, but we must not lose sight of the mission. Gov. Moore was elected on a creed to leave no one behind, which is a solemn pledge, a promise to take care of the men and women who bravely risked all. Our work to fulfill that oath is now underway. Our veterans deserve nothing less.
Tony Woods, Annapolis
The writer is secretary of the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs