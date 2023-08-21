Last year, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) took a bold step: Becoming the first governor in the nation to drop the four-year college degree requirement for thousands of state jobs. He also launched an innovative workforce development program to recruit qualified workers who don’t possess college degrees.
Hogan – who left office Jan. 18 – noted that the state has 38,000 people in its workforce. Nearly half of those positions could be performed by individuals with relevant experience, training or community college education, as opposed to the traditional four-year degree.
Hogan’s move is consistent with those of two other governors – Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) – who have also responded to the burgeoning, bipartisan push to temper the role of college degrees in America. And, earlier this month, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) issued an executive order creating a commission to determine if there are unnecessary degree requirements for state jobs.
These discussions – in public and behind closed doors – are upending a generational trend in which Americans’ gateway to success relies on the acquisition of an increasingly more expensive piece of parchment.
American society and politics are split between those with and without degrees; K-12 school districts are suffering massive teacher shortages; while unsustainable student debt hobbles far too many graduates.
And now, some of our colleges and universities are facing the perfect storm: a steady drop in enrollment and rising costs that are forcing institutions to shutter their doors, auctioning off acres of land to the highest bidder.
Some Maryland universities are reporting drops in enrollment. Coppin State University, for example, experienced a 22% decrease in undergraduate enrollment from fall 2019 to fall 2021. Meanwhile, The Johns Hopkins University, Towson University and the University of Baltimore had straight declines in undergraduate enrollment since 2019, with University of Baltimore seeing a stark 23.5% drop.
We need a candid, nationwide discussion about the future of traditional four-year colleges.
I’m pleased to see the winds are beginning to change: Social ruptures are being reduced by eliminating artificial degree requirements, opening jobs and opportunities to the most qualified candidates regardless of whether they earned a degree.
Why an applicant needs to have college credits, or a degree for a specific job, should be clearly and publicly explained in the “help wanted” ad. Any degree requirements not supported by objective need should be eliminated, lowering the artificially high demand for higher education.
The system that led to tuition rising at three times the rate of inflation, while graduation rates have declined, needs to be addressed. A single year of private college tuition now runs more than $32,000; it should cost just over $10,000 based solely on inflation over the past 50 years.
Many students are forced to take on untenable debt or abandon their dream of a degree. Student debt has become a lifelong burden for many; only behind home mortgages as the largest form of debt in our nation.
Without a degree, individuals cannot become K-12 teachers. And as the number of bachelor's degrees decline, so too does the number of potential K-12 teachers, creating this ongoing teacher shortage.
Such a trend reduces access to a quality education for many K-12 students. And, as is often the case, the most impacted are underrepresented minorities and children living in poverty.
In 2019, former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy Devos took a crucial step in addressing this problem by eliminating regional accreditation. This ended monopolies held by college accreditors; local colleges and universities could no longer block new institutions.
By addressing accreditation and transparency, higher education can become highly relevant, once again. Anyone who wants to attend college could afford it. But those who don’t, won’t be penalized by artificial degree requirements.
Now is the time for colleges and universities to resume their role of unifying and advancing our country.
Robert Goodman, Ridgewood, N.J.
The writer is executive director of the New Jersey Center for Teaching and Learning.