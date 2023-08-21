Last year, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) took a bold step: Becoming the first governor in the nation to drop the four-year college degree requirement for thousands of state jobs. He also launched an innovative workforce development program to recruit qualified workers who don’t possess college degrees.

Hogan – who left office Jan. 18 – noted that the state has 38,000 people in its workforce. Nearly half of those positions could be performed by individuals with relevant experience, training or community college education, as opposed to the traditional four-year degree.


  

