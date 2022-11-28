I am writing in response to the letter published by Bill Rymer in the Nov. 18 edition of Southern Maryland News in which he maligned the introduction of electric school buses in Maryland. I hope this letter helps dispel some of the misinformation readers may have previously seen.
The letter writer makes some astounding claims, the first of which is that electric vehicles consume more energy per mile than their internal combustion engine equivalents. That’s quite a claim. The only issue is that it is not even remotely true, and quite easily disproved.
In this case, you can bust this myth by talking to the U.S. Department of Energy, which makes clear that EVs (or electric vehicles) are 59-62% efficient as conversion of electrical energy to power at the wheels, while gasoline vehicles are only 17-21% efficient. So right out of the gate, the energy experts say EVs are at least three times as efficient as gas cars.
But wait. The next claim is that we must factor in electrical generation and transmission losses. Generation and transmission losses are very real and should factor in. But oddly, there was no call to factor in the energy losses in the oil extraction, refining, conversion to gasoline and transportation to gas stations. Gasoline doesn’t magically appear at the pump after all. You don’t need an advanced scientific degree to guess which process is less efficient. But folks that do have those advanced degrees did the math and … yup … electric is still far more efficient than gas.
Now, it is true that much electricity is generated by burning fossil fuels. But 52% of Maryland’s net electricity generation is from nuclear and renewable sources, and each year (according to a law passed in 2019) the portion of renewables in Maryland’s energy portfolio will be increasing, meaning that electric buses will actually be responsible for fewer emissions each year, per mile driven. Do we need to accelerate Maryland’s adoption of zero-carbon energy? Absolutely. Can we do this and also deploy electric buses? Also yes.
There’s also a claim about the cost of electric buses, how the up-front cost is greater than that of gasoline powered buses. That has the feel of truth about it, but neglects the importance of lifetime costs. Electric buses have longer service lives and lower average maintenance costs, meaning they are cheaper over the life of the bus by a significant margin. This is confirmed by studies of actual bus fleets that have switched to electric.
Of course the previous letter then includes some fear mongering about “stranded kids” on buses that have run out of electricity, as if this will be a common occurrence (with no evidence of this being a problem in any areas that use electric buses). And of course because no gas powered bus has ever broken down before, right?
But while we are talking about students, I ask the readers to remember what it was like standing in line beside an idling school bus. The heat, the stink, the visible smoke from the tailpipe. Think about breathing that in. Then, if you want, go stand beside an electric vehicle. Breath deep. Which do you think is better for our kids?
So electric buses are more energy efficient, have lower total emissions, lower lifetime operating costs and no tailpipe stink. Sounds like a pretty good deal. But I think even Mr. Rymer secretly knows that. He even suggests using hybrid buses. And what is it, exactly, that helps make hybrids more efficient? Oh yeah, the addition of electric motors.
Benjamin Hance, Great Mills
The writer is chair of the Southern Maryland Sierra Club.