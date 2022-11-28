I am writing in response to the letter published by Bill Rymer in the Nov. 18 edition of Southern Maryland News in which he maligned the introduction of electric school buses in Maryland. I hope this letter helps dispel some of the misinformation readers may have previously seen.

The letter writer makes some astounding claims, the first of which is that electric vehicles consume more energy per mile than their internal combustion engine equivalents. That’s quite a claim. The only issue is that it is not even remotely true, and quite easily disproved.