In February, I had the pleasure of listening to a Charles County commissioners’ meeting where I learned the details of the future of renewable energy in Charles. No doubt many of you read about that meeting in Caleb Soptelean’s Feb 19 article. In particular, I was excited to hear about the plan for the county government to purchase renewable energy from a Maryland-local company to cover all their electrical needs. I think the commissioners deserve recognition for their forward thinking, environmentally friendly, and fiscally responsible actions with this plan.
According to the plan, by 2025 all electricity consumed by Charles County government facilities and functions will be from renewable sources — solar power during the day and hydroelectric power at night and as a supplement when necessary. It seems likely that these facilities will also power the county’s public schools, a huge step forward in sustainability for Charles County.
What’s more, both the government and the schools stand to save large amounts of money on electricity annually. As if that were not enough, the solar fields will be located in Charles County, meaning that the energy purchased will be supporting the jobs of local engineers, technicians, and maintainers.
However, the beneficial prospects for Charles County do not end there. The solar and hydroelectric facilities can actually produce surplus power above and beyond the requirements of the county government and the public schools. This represents an opportunity for the town governments of Indian Head and La Plata to purchase clean, renewable solar power from a local source at a price that will save the towns thousands of dollars a year. The energy is there, and with it the chance for the municipalities to join the county government in this step forward into sustainability.
To residents of La Plata and Indian Head, remember that your town councils need to hear your voice to be truly responsive. Call and email your mayors and council members. Tell them you want your town’s government powered by renewable energy as soon as possible. Tell them not to pass up this opportunity to be more sustainable, save money on energy, and support local jobs in a clean renewable energy economy in Charles County.