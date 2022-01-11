In response to Mark Broadhurst’s letter to the editor in the Dec. 10, 2021, edition of Southern Maryland News, I’d like to take a moment to counter the myths and divisive rhetoric he used.
I spent over a decade serving in the U.S. Navy, driven to enlist after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. I served under "Don’t Ask Don’t Tell," when it wasn’t safe for LGBTQ+ individuals to serve openly. I put my country before myself to contribute to a cause I believe in. That’s what I intend to do when I’m elected as a St. Mary's County commissioner.
This is why I call myself a moderate Democrat. I do not support socialism or defunding the police. I believe in the right to bear arms, and I am a gun owner. Employees should decide for themselves if they need to unionize, and on a national scale we have unions to thank for establishing and protecting workers' rights over the years.
Despite national talking points, critical race theory is not taught in Maryland schools. I believe in school choice because every parent should be able to seek the best education for their child.
I believe we have community obligations that are non-negotiable. These include emergency services like the fire department, sheriff’s office, rescue squad and education. County government is responsible, in part, for funding all of these priorities. We must fund them appropriately to keep good staff and provide quality services for our community.
I don’t believe in “rubber stamping” budgets, but I also don’t believe needed services should have to beg for funding when it is readily available. I am thankful for the volunteers who have provided exceptional service through our fire departments and rescue squads. However, as volunteerism continues to dwindle, we need to ensure these services are strong and robust enough to provide safety for our residents.
There is one thing driving my campaign for county commissioner and that is my belief that we must be the solution to the problems we see around us. It is much easier to be critical of what’s happening than it is to get involved in the work. Rather than pointing out problems and using divisive national talking points to divide our community, I want to identify solutions and bring people together. That’s why I’ve served on the board for Wrapping Arms ‘Round Many (WARM) since 2014 trying to help the homeless in our county. It’s also why I happily serve on the Animal Control Advisory Board. I’ve also been involved with PFLAG Leonardtown and several home owners' associations where I’ve lived over the years — all to participate in community building.
I appreciate this opportunity to respond to Mark Broadhurst’s letter, and I thank him for his inquiry.
Steve Tuttle, California
The writer is a Democratic candidate for St. Mary's County District 4 commissioner.