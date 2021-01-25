A thanks from the Charles County Children's Aid Society

Each year the Charles County Children’s Aid Society partners with the Charles County Department of Social Services for Christmas Toy Connection. We prepare to provide Christmas gifts and other essentials to nearly 2,000 Charles County children. This program has been in existence for over 20 years and allows parents to go shopping for their children for gifts, free of charge.
The Charles County Children’s Aid Society would like to offer our deep and heartfelt gratitude to the supporters of the 2020 Christmas Toy Connection program. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were a lot of uncertainties when it came to our Christmas program. Our supporters helped ensure that the event went on without a hitch.
We are so thankful for each and every supporter of the program. The individuals, businesses and churches that donated toys or money, volunteered and offered their services free of charge. We are forever grateful.
2020 was a hard year on many families. We were blessed to be able to hold this event to help families with financial hardships during the holiday season. We wouldn’t have been able to have this event without the generous support we were given.
The following is the list of our superheroes who helped us make a difference in the life of a child:
• All American Steakhouse & Sports Theatre
• La Plata Smoothie and Energy Bar
• Allstate Insurance – Bill Waugh & Associates
• Long and Foster
• Archbishop Neale School
• Meridian
• Automated Graphic Systems
• NRLFCU — Waldorf & Alexandria Branches
• Baldus Real Estate
• Peace Lutheran Church
• Century 21 New Millennium
• State Farm — Greg Conklin
• Charles County Charitable Trust
• Sun Trust — Charlotte Hall & Waldorf Branches
• Charles County Correctional Officers Association
• ServPro of Charles County & Oxon Hill
• Charles County Department of Social Services
• The Hamptons at Leonardtown
• Charles County Sheriff’s Department
• The Salvation Army — Waldorf Outpost
• Clark Senior Center
• Waldorf Chevrolet & Cadillac
• Crossfit Gym — La Plata Waldorf Dodge
• Dance Depot
• Waldorf Ford
• Dr. Nalin Mathur
• Waldorf Honda
• Edward Jones Investments
• Mark Walker
• Waldorf Moose Lodge
• Exit Landmark Realty
• Waldorf Toyota
• The Goddard School
• Waste Management
• Grille No. 13
• WestHouse Studio
• Salon & Spa
• Hypnotique Ink
• World Wide Moving Systems
• Danielle Wilmoth, Waldorf