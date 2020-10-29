I am writing in response to a letter that was printed in this paper that was concerning President Trump paying taxes. I will admit that he is arrogant and brash.
In the Oct. 10, 2020, edition of The Washington Post, a front page article states that Trump’s Seven Springs manor was given a $21.1 million tax break if Trump promised not to develop that tract of land according to court documents. How does this happen, you might ask.
Keep in mind that the finance laws and tax codes are written by rich people, for rich people, to enrich rich people. Trump has done nothing but take advantage of the laws these people have written. You may not believe that he is a good businessman, but he has used the bankruptcy and finance laws for his personal gains.
There are problems in these laws that he (and others) are taking advantage of, and sticking it to us. The first thing that needs to be done is have term limits in Congress and have true representatives and not filthy rich people saying they are working for you and me. Another thing this country needs to do is bring the manufacturing jobs back to America that have moved overseas. This is just a start of what our representatives could do to help us, the common American citizen.