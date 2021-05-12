I thought for a while, but decided I really should make some responses to four letters to the editor that I read in last week’s edition of Southern Maryland News.
Teacher raises: People get raises for multiple reasons. Competitive with the market (or they leave). Anyone can run for school board. Anyone can run for commissioner. It seems that the teachers are getting paid what they deserve by the people we elected. They are county employees. If people don’t like how much teachers make, they should elect representatives who won’t pay teachers so much. For me, I know several teachers in my church. They are hanging on to the middle class. As far as I can tell, they are underpaid.
Vaccines: The Trump administration gave us the vaccines. I did not like most of what he did but I have to give him credit for pushing to get vaccines created and distributed. I am mystified by those who think requiring a mask and other safety requirements interferes with their freedom. I was mystified by seat belt laws, too. COVID-19 is real. Just ask the families of the dead, the “long haulers” and those hospitalized who were healthy and then became afraid they wouldn’t get another breath. I knew a married couple who denied it. Then, they caught it. It was very real for them.
Principles: Big fan of principles. We are a Constitutional, Republic Democracy. From the beginning, we have had competing principles. One principle that I think we should overwhelmingly agree to is that every citizen who wants to vote should be given every opportunity to do so. I think everyone should get a mail-in ballot. Several states do that and none of them have been suspected of any fraud. The Founding Fathers thought only men who owned land or had ten dollars could vote. We have women and renters voting, there is no requirement to produce proof of savings. I hope these current efforts of voter suppression die the same deaths.
Propaganda: This in many ways is my favorite. The idea that the Democrats are skilled propagandists strikes me as terrific. I wish it were true. As Mark Twain noted, “I don’t belong to any organized political party, I’m a Democrat. But I repeat myself.” Clearly, although registered Republicans are the minority in this country, they disproportionately win. I think it’s because their propaganda is better. The proof is that the Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republican campaign leaders, did by far the best commercials for President Joe Biden (D) and Vice President Kamala Harris (D).