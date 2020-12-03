The media’s attacks on the Electoral College can’t quiet me. The Washington Post rejects direct comments. I know you will reject this also, but this is my expression of “freedom of speech” that is being “canceled” for the little people.
The election of a president has to change, the increasing distasteful choices the political parties are giving us and increasing hatred for our elected officials must stop. My Democratic Party and the media’s push to eliminate the Electoral College is ill advised.
That would lead to “tyranny of the majority,” the reason for establishing the Electoral College.
An excerpt from a short story, “Saving the Republic,” has Ben Franklin offering an alternative for election of the president. The Mount Rushmore talking heads were worried about the current elections:
George: Let’s layout some fundamentals to give to Benjamin. I’ll start with no less than three candidates on a final ballot.
Tom: Let’s remove all political identification from the ballots, they are even electing radicals not supporting our Constitution. We have a speaker of the House supporting them, even admitting they were elected by having the party identification following their name.
Teddy: Let’s go back to electing only the president with the vice president being the runner up. Encouraging third party participation and removing some of the party domination.
Abe: We have to protect the republic so let the states directly elect the president by ranking their candidates in order of preference. The final choice should be a consensus of 34 states. We want as few unhappy citizens as possible.
The problem was sent to Franklin as “Saving the Republic.”
Benjamin Franklin accepted the problem and deliberated for a week and sent back the following message:
“This will not please the politicians or even lawyers, Tom often cleaned up my proposals, but I think this will be a good beginning to initiate meaningful discussion. We would not have any electors being appointed or selected.”
I recommend 51 entities — 50 states and one other entity, the District of Columbia, including our territories. Also, the selection of our president and vice-president would be direct from the people.
The states have two senators and representatives in Congress and one presidential vote, and the other entities have representatives in Congress and one presidential vote.
After the General Election the 51 entities send up their four highest ranked presidential candidates for consideration. If a candidate receives a consensus (34 first place votes), you have a president. Very unlikely except for the rare James Monroe.
The candidates are ranked by points received — 4 points for first, 3 points for second, 2 points for third, 1 point for fourth. The lower ranking below the top four are reduced by eliminating 50% from further consideration.
The remaining list of candidates is sent back to the entities to be updated, if an entity had any candidates eliminated; they can nominate an updated ranked four candidates.
They then submitted candidates are ranked and determine if there’s a consensus; if not, eliminate 50% of candidates below top four. This will be continued until a consensus is reached with all Entities agree on the top four candidates and have an opportunity to rank them.
After ranking the four candidates the lowest is eliminated if no consensus is reached. If no consensus is reached, the Entities return a final ranked list of the final three. If there’s no consensus after ranking the three, they will rerank by adding first and second selection.
The president is the highest ranking. The vice president is second rank.