This letter is written to alert public agencies, government official and law enforcement agencies of a dangerous public safety issue that is taking place at the intersection of Demarr Road and Route 301 in Charles County.
Simply stated, turning traffic entering Route 301 south and north fail to yield the right of way to traffic crossing east and west into Demarr Road and into the Shasho/Victory Ministry buildings.
The habitual violation of failure to yield the right of way has caused several accidents.
Safe and courteous driving keeps us all safer.