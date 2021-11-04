This is a letter to all the haters of former President Donald Trump that have appeared in the letters to the editor pages of Southern Maryland News. Let us review the consequences in only nine months out of the 2020 presidential election.
Stopped all work on the Keystone XL Pipeline crippling our energy production costing all of us a fortune in higher gas prices and heating and cooling our homes. We are no longer energy independent. Look at the bright side, we don’t have to read any mean tweets though, however check out those gas prices. Which effects you more?
Created an open border policy and stopped all work on the southern border wall, as a result everyone seems to think they have a right to come into the United States from every third world country. Our government is moving illegal immigrants all over the country on secret middle-of-the-night flights. This is costing us, the taxpayers, a fortune. Not to mention the threats to our national security.
The White House, we now know, conspired with the National School Board Association to have our Justice Department investigate parents as domestic terrorists. All because parents were questioning the school boards about what their children were being taught.
We have empty shelves in our stores and our supply chains broken through total incompetence within the Biden administration. We have a parking lot of container ships off the California coast. What was President Trump promoting? “Made in the USA.”
A total incompetent debacle with the exit from Afghanistan resulting in 13 of our young service members losing their lives and numerous Americans being left behind. Eighty-three to 85 billion dollars of our military equipment being left behind that the taxpayers paid for. If you can’t remove it, blow it up.
Mandates on COVID-19 vaccinations that are costing us some of our elite military fighters we paid to train (Navy Seals) along with numerous more police officers nurses and EMTs. As a result our military readiness, health care and public safety will decline. Crime is already out of control in all our major cities. Who runs these cities?
What’s going to come to light and be revealed 25 years from now. Most of us won’t be around then, but or children, grandchildren and great grandchildren will. And to think the Democrats still worship him and Hillary Clinton is beyond comprehension.
All this and much more in only nine months. As I have previously written this is going to get much worse for us all. This is the results when people vote with their emotions and not using intelligence and common sense; key words being intelligence and common sense.