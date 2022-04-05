I discovered back in August 2020 that rabies monoclonal antibodies are given via injections as a part of rabies protocol treatment if someone's had possible exposure to rabies.
The last thing I expected during the COVID-19 pandemic was to be treated for possible exposure to rabies due to one of my cats escaping the house, getting injured and biting my right thumb. My cat had to be euthanized due to the severity of her injuries at 19 years of age. Therefore, they couldn't isolate her.
The military technician at Malcolm Gro on Joint Base Andrews was amazed I wasn't sobbing like she'd seen grown men do when they got rabies monoclonal antibodies injected around the wound site of bites, which is usually in the hand and mostly in fingers.
My injections were given around the bite in my swollen infected right thumb. She was only able to get one syringe full of the rabies monoclonal antibodies injected into my thumb by constantly sticking the needle in multiple times around the bite area with nothing to kill the pain.
The other four large syringes full of rabies monoclonal antibodies were injected into both arms and legs. I also got a tetanus vaccination, the first of four rabies vaccinations and put on a strong antibiotic to fight the infection.
Rabies vaccinations in humans are spaced out days apart and you need to get those vaccinations on very specific days. Both the Charles County Health Department and military health (I'm a military retiree) track anyone getting rabies treatment like white-on-rice. I got multiple phone calls from each agency every day until I had completed the full course of four vaccinations, even though my cat's body finally came back negative for rabies.
Once you start rabies treatment, they insist you complete the course of vaccinations. If someone is deemed health-compromised, their doctor can approve a fifth rabies vaccination.
The reason why the medical community can't give any painkillers while giving rabies monoclonal antibody injections and rabies vaccinations is they need to monitor for allergic reactions during the treatment. The reason I wasn't sobbing was due to my frustration of having my cat die and not being able to get her body back for burial.
If you ever have to endure that kind of pain, pick a simple song like "Row, Row, Row Your Boat" and just keep singing the song in your brain each time that syringe gets injected around the bite wound. The other syringes going into the arms and legs are like a walk in the park when compared to getting injections around a bite wound any place on your hand.
After the rabies treatment, I had no problem whatsoever dealing with getting three COVID-19 vaccinations.
Warm weather is coming. Ensure your pets vaccinations are up to date. If they get injured, handle them with care as you are taking them to see a veterinarian. Consider wearing latex or vinyl gloves to avoid getting bitten while inspecting any injuries, and leather work gloves if you have to carry an injured pet for transport. Don't risk handling possible feral animals that are not your vaccinated pets.
Mary R. Adler, Waldorf