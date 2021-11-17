The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) is the title of the federal agency responsible for veterans' health care, compensation and memorials. The Veterans Administration was changed to a department by statute in 1990. I know many still call it an administration, but that slights veterans, who have had a seat at the highest levels of government for decades because the government realized how important veterans are.
DVA medical centers are evaluated by an independent organization that reviews all hospitals and clinics in the country. DVA medical centers score in the low 90s. Private hospitals average in the high 80s. DVA medical centers often are affiliated with some of the best medical schools in the nation and almost all such schools rotate their doctors through DVA medical centers as part of their training.
The department has a budget second only to the U.S. Department of Defense, but only about a quarter of DOD's budget. Medical costs of some $135 billion and compensation paid to veterans of about the same.
The department also pays for veterans education benefits, insures veterans' mortgages and pays survivors. Health care research includes the first heart transplant and the invention of the CAT scan. When a hurricane or other disaster strikes, DVA back stops local health care providers, caring for even nonveterans in such national emergencies.
The department, not administration, is one government agency Americans should be proud of.