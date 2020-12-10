Calvert County recently completed a trail from the Solomons Town Center Park playground that passes within 70 feet of St. Johns Creek where there are many large trees that have fallen into the creek due to wind and soil erosion due in part to vessels ignoring no wake restrictions.
These trees are irresistible to usually unattended and sometime attended children and it is only a matter of time before some child or adult falls off one of these drowning hazards and is injured or worse. Almost every day, I observe numerous kids as young as 5 years old running up and down a pine tree that extends 80 feet from shore shrieking gleefully. If the creek freezes this winter, I wonder how many of these same kids will attempt to walk out on the thin ice.
In a county where it is illegal to have a swimming pool without a fence, and would be impossible to obtain liability insurance, the county’s parks and recreation department built a trail down a cliff to an “attractive nuisance water hazard” that is next to a public playground.
As a preventative measure, I strongly recommend closing the new trail immediately and removing all tree hazards before a high-probability tragedy occurs. Please also do not consider installing a fence that any self-respecting kid will climb over to get to the water besides also being an eye sore.
As everyone knows, the path to hell is often paved with good intentions. I hope you agree that we should proactively remove this particular path/trail before a child is injured.