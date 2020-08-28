This is in response to Robert Volland’s letter from Aug. 24 in Southern Maryland News. Mr. Volland’s letter is an example that liberalism is a mental disorder. Mrs. Smith and Mrs. Hawkins’ letters were clear, concise, factual and truthful.
Mr. Volland’s letter displays hate and anger for our beloved President Donald J. Trump by stating inaccurate gibberish about our president who is truthful, trustworthy, transparent, polished, capable and tested.
The leftists in the latest poll who say they are voting for Biden/Harris and Hoyer give as their rationale that they hate Trump. They disregard that our beloved president created the lowest unemployment in the history of America, the greatest increase in wages for the lowest paid employees and the rebuilding of our military. This leftist hides behind Matthew and Luke without any relevance.
The major accomplishment of our beloved president is, ”He is the president of peace.” President Obama/Biden told him war was imminent with North Korea and other nations, but our President Trump has accomplished peace. No North Korea war, no Iran war, no Arab war.
In fact he negotiated an Israel/United Arab Emirates peace deal that everyone said could never be accomplished. He is a leader, negotiator of excellence and loves every American like his own children and grandchildren. Shalom, shalom, shalom.