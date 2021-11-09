Nov. 8 to 10 marks the 123rd anniversary of the Wilmington, N.C., insurrection of 1898. This letter examines the causes and conditions of what newspapers of the day termed a “race riot.”
From Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 into the mid-20th Century, Democrats were solidly aligned with white supremacy.
Nathan Bedford Forrest, a general in the Confederate Army, and a Democrat, was the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. The klan acted as a paramilitary arm of the Democratic Party, ruthlessly enforcing “Jim Crow” laws and the Black civil codes.
The Missouri Compromise of 1820 prohibited the expansion of slavery north of the Louisiana territories. In 1851, Sen. Stephen Douglas — a Democrat — introduced a bill that partitioned the territory west of Missouri into two states, Kansas and Nebraska. Spurred by the development of a transcontinental railroad and the need for slave labor, Douglas’ bill repealed the Missouri Compromise. The Populist Party, a coalition of predominantly white farmers, and the Fusionist Party, comprised of Black politicians, merged to become the Republican Party.
The Kansas—Nebraska Act passed May 30, 1851. President Franklin Pierce’s signature the following day gave it the full weight of law.
When the 14th Amendment was ratified in 1868, freed slaves were anxious to exercise their right to vote, and overwhelmingly cast their vote for the party that had emancipated them and granted them citizenship — the Republican Party. In North Carolina, the Republican Party maintained the Fusionist identity.
When Fusionist candidates swept into office in the 1894, they set about dismantling the Democrats’ fraudulent voting practices, which included ballot-box stuffing and “gerrymandering,” the practice of redrawing voting districts.
Democrats in the state, threatened with the loss of their power, set into motion a plan to reverse the strides made by African Americans. Wilmington Democrats recruited newspaper editors to incite public opinion against Black people as part of a statewide white supremacy campaign.
When the Daily Record, Wilmington’s only African American newspaper, challenged reports of white women being attacked by Black men as consensual sex acts, the editorial provoked an angry backlash, as racial tensions reached a flashpoint.
White supremacy clubs, known as white government unions, sprung up throughout the state. With the storm clouds gathering, Black people flocked to gun stores, only to be rebuffed by white merchants who refused to sell to them.
Matters came to a head the days of Nov. 8, 9 and 10 in 1898.
Thousands of armed ruffians on horseback, known as Red Shirts, turned away Black voters at gunpoint, and switched ballots. During the next 48 hours, the editorial office of the Daily Record burned to the ground, and the five duly-elected officials — John C. Dancy, W.H. Henderson, Charles Norwood, Elijah Green and John E. Taylor — were forced to “tender their resignation.”
Daily Record editor Alexander Manly, whose editorial had sparked the insurrection, barely escaped lynching. Between 60 and several hundred Black people were killed. An estimated 2,000 fled the state, never to return.
President McKinley declined to send federal troops to quell the unrest, as the state’s Democratic governor, Charles Aycock, had not requested federal intervention. Aycock would later say, “This was not the act of rowdy or lawless men. It was the act of merchants, manufacturers and railroad men.”
After deposing the biracial government, Democrats in North Carolina and other states with sizable Black populations tightened access to the ballot box for Blacks by imposing poll taxes and literacy tests.
Now that you know the truth about the Democratic Party 123 years ago and the “race riot” of 1898, share it with a friend or your favorite history teacher.