If a remanufactured auto part is bought, a core deposit is charged for the return of the used part and state sales tax is charged on the deposit. When the used part is returned to the store the deposit is refunded but not the sales tax. This occurs even when you do the core exchange at the same time of purchase. Absurd.
On July 25, 2019, and Feb. 24, 2020, email messages went to delegates Debra Davis, Edith Patterson, C.T. Wilson and senators Arthur Ellis and Mike Miller as well as Gov. Larry Hogan. A hard copy follow-up was mailed to each as well on Oct. 4, 2019. All correspondence was sent to their respective offices in Annapolis.
Del. Davis responded that she thought this should be illegal until she was informed that the state is collecting sales tax on a deposit. Sen. Miller passed the buck to Sen. Ellis.
To date, none of the other so-called representatives offered even the courtesy of an acknowledgment of receiving either the email messages or the letter. And to date nothing has been done to correct this absurdity.
We elect individuals to represent us and if they take such a cavalier attitude in their responsibilities then they do not deserve to hold the office. Vote them out of office.