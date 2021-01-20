Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) are doing a great job — an outstanding and superior job.
Yet, I am nervous and uneasy living just seven miles from the U.S. Capitol. I'm disturbed every hour by more revelations that House and Senate members assisted the Jan. 6, 2021, siege on the Capitol and revealed the locations of our representatives to the mob for capture or worse.
As someone born in New Jersey, growing up there, and leaving part of my heart in that state, the death of Officer Brian Sicknick at the hands of the U.S. President's followers — reportedly following his direction to attack the Capitol — shakes any sense of security I ever had in my 64 years in this nation. Plus, it breaks my heart.
I urge Cardin, Hoyer and Van Hollen to help us. Do not waiver to impeach President Trump. Stick to it. Impeach him.
We need to have some sense of security that he will not inflict this terror on the country again; and he should not have the benefits of pensions and security details. He tried to kill us all through inciting his followers to attack our representatives. And sadly, his inaction to control the current pandemic, has killed over 400,000 Americans. I urge my elected officials to keep him from ever holding office again — it is critical.
Corey Slavitt, Riverdale