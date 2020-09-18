Currently, there exists approximately 3,100 households and 9,600 residents in the Town of La Plata. When all phases of projects being developed, or already under consideration within the town, are completed, that will add an other 5,100 households bringing the total to well over 8,000.
Separate from that are two annexations now being considered:
1. An annexation request called Hawthorne Yards consisting of 53.2 acres located on the southern side of Rt. 225 from approximately the ball fields to Quailwood Parkway involving 135 single family homes, 48 townhouses and 2 commercial buildings each 16,000 square feet and containing 6 retail units in each. I wanted to ask their attorney, Steve Scott, whether the petitioner would be willing to pay for a non-binding vote of citizens with published results prior to the town council vote but they departed the August 17 virtual work session prior to the public forum. Perhaps the mayor can get back with me on that.
2. An annexation request called the HUB (Hot Urban Burb) involving approximately 449 acres heading west from where Rosewick Road and Rt. 301 intersect and eventually south and exiting onto Rt. 225 near Quailwood Parkway. This development would have 3 neighborhoods of single family, duplex, townhouses and apartments to totaling 1,600 units with office civic and retail as well. This petitioner has already committed to me and the town of La Plata that they would be willing to pay for a non-binding vote of citizens with published results prior to a town council vote.
When I asked at a June 15 meeting whether they would still honor this commitment their attorney, Sue Greer, stated she would get back with me. To date, I have heard nothing. When I asked Mayor James, on several occasions, whether the town would hold them to this commitment, I've been given several peculiar answers. They range from "I'm waiting to hear from Ms. Greer" to "the commitment was made to a different mayor and town council," to "the man who made the offer is no longer associated with the development" (totally false), to "you know how I feel on this," to "this is the purpose of the public hearing," to "we have no proof that the offer was made."
Such a crock of balderdash!
The commitment was made to the town, not a mayor nor town council, through the then town manager, I confirmed this then and several times thereafter and witnessed by several individuals. The man making the offer was and still is associated with the project and his current position shouldn't matter. Whether Ms. Greer agrees shouldn't concern us. Mayor James personal opinion shouldn't matter. The commitment was made to the town and its citizens, Public Hearings are a required formality, the results of which current and past town councils frequently ignore. Examples include Mallards Pond, LLC annexation where a roomful of residents all spoke against and no one speaking for and it passed. Also, the Super Walmart annexation where hardly anyone spoke for and most spoke against. That town council ignored the citizens and needlessly caused an expensive referendum costing residents well over $30,000 and discovered a 2 to 1 resistance from the citizens.
All of this can and should be avoided by simply making petitioners of large or contentious annexations pay for a non-binding vote of citizens with published results prior to a town council vote. And while town council members would not be bound to vote according to their constituents it would be political suicide for them not to. This is the real reason our mayor and town council oppose this method.
Michael J. Runfola, La Plata