A wonderful event was hosted by Emmanuel Church in Huntingtown on Friday, Feb. 10.
It was a spectacular prom/reunion for people with special needs age 14 and over. It is lovingly named Night to Shine. The Tim Tebow Foundation sponsors the event in many locations worldwide.
What an honor for Calvert County, and I saw no coverage in the Southern Maryland News.
This event had about 120 special guests and at least as many parents and caregivers.
There was special pampering for the women and men, a catered dinner, limousine rides, a red carpet entrance and gifts. The best part was the music and dancing. The DJ was quite good.
There was even a respite room for the parents and caregivers.
The traffic was handled expertly by devoted sheriffs.
Such a lively, upbeat and positive event. We all need to hear positive stories.
This was also a great opportunity for stepping out of your comfort zone to volunteer.
Maybe better communication next year? This is an annual event. I'll be watching.
Teresa Cory, Fort Washington
