I originally wasn’t going to respond to Bill Rymer’s letter to the editor in the Dec. 9 edition of Southern Maryland News where he continues his dishonest, baseless and misleading maligning of electric buses because of the utter lack of merit to his arguments, but somewhere between his personal attacks on myself and the community organization I volunteer with I changed my mind. So here we go again.
To start, I’d like to address the attacks on myself as a “naive do-gooder” and the vague implication that I am merely a mouthpiece for Sierra Club policy. I do (gasp) agree with a lot of Sierra Club policy. That’s why I’m a member.
But I’m also a member because we’ve planted over 450 trees in parks in Southern Maryland, picked up just shy of 2,000 pounds of litter and built 36 vegetable garden beds to support food pantries and church food ministries with hundreds of pounds of fresh, locally grown foods. We worked with the St. Mary’s health department to launch the fantastic BreatheWell St. Mary’s air monitoring network, and worked with SMECO to launch the Green Rider, giving all SMECO members the chance to purchase 100% renewable energy. Our volunteers work every day to make Southern Maryland a healthier, more sustainable and more just community for all. Nobody will ever make me embarrassed of the work we do.
Now, on the topic of electric buses, Rymer calls my arguments, which began with citation of efficiencies of internal combustion engine, or ICE, and electric vehicles, or EV, misleading because it didn’t tell the whole story. He remains convinced (without any actual evidence save his gut feeling, mind you), that if we factor in indirect emissions from power plants and transmission losses in electrical lines, that ICE vehicles are somehow more energy and emissions efficient.
One of his claims is that because electricity is generated "all the way" over at Chalk Point, it loses a tremendous amount of power before electricity can get to an EV. And gasoline is right in the tank, after all. It may be important to note that the closest gasoline refinery is in Delaware City, on the border with New Jersey. Taking a gander at a map, I think that’s farther away than Prince George’s County.
Additionally, think on it a moment — if electricity transmission is so loss-filled that burning gasoline on site is more efficient, why don’t all homes have on-site gasoline generators chugging along full time? After all, no transmission losses, right?
But, unlike Mr. Rymer who just claims all who disagree with him are “not in their right minds,” I have studies and data to back up my argument. In 2021, the Yale School of the Environment published a study covering both direct (tailpipe) and indirect (manufacture, fuel and power production, mining and drilling) emissions for ICE and electric vehicles. They concluded that even if all EVs were powered solely by coal, they would still be more energy and emissions efficient than ICE vehicles.
Add to that the New York City Transit study that showed in no uncertain terms that life cycle costs for electric buses are lower than their diesel predecessors. As Mr. Rymer says, “we all pay” for the buses (yup, that’s how taxes and governments work), but that means we all save when EVs turn out to be cheaper.
And to touch on one more point, which Mr. Rymer conveniently forgot — diesel and gas vehicles spew toxic and carcinogenic particulates from their tailpipes. Children, who I am told enjoy breathing, spend time around these buses. I don’t want kids breathing tailpipe emissions.
Benjamin Hance, Great Mills
The writer is chair of the Southern Maryland Sierra Club.