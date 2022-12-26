I originally wasn’t going to respond to Bill Rymer’s letter to the editor in the Dec. 9 edition of Southern Maryland News where he continues his dishonest, baseless and misleading maligning of electric buses because of the utter lack of merit to his arguments, but somewhere between his personal attacks on myself and the community organization I volunteer with I changed my mind. So here we go again.

To start, I’d like to address the attacks on myself as a “naive do-gooder” and the vague implication that I am merely a mouthpiece for Sierra Club policy. I do (gasp) agree with a lot of Sierra Club policy. That’s why I’m a member.