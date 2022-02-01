It's like there's a sign on my forehead: If you’re in need, I’ll help. It’s horrendous during this epidemic, many ask for help in situations beyond their control. Citizens want to help amid the plight of the destitute.
Often, I accommodate people who are poor in my home. Hence, this year I am storing furnishings until they can afford to pick up their possessions.
I provide the unfortunate whatsoever is needed. Many sleep in streets, sheds, secret wooded areas. In view of that, we asked friends if they could house homeless people so as not to lose their jobs. I was delighted they said yes.
I asked who provides shelter in St. Mary's County. There’s Three Oaks Center, sited at Lexington Park, with a very outstanding staff of case managers, structured to facilitate individuals. While they can place people on a list to obtain housing, with COVID-19 and economic hardships they’re on overload. There is also the W.A.R.M. program offered during winter at area churches.
I found Project Echo, Safe Harbor and other — all excellent programs. Yet, these are in Calvert County, and we want a shelter near the individual’s occupation in St. Mary's. I found Walden Sierra in Leonardtown, a first-rate program, but full.
Next, The Mission in Lexington Park, but were told only houses the homeless during the day, same as the libraries, coffee shops and some other public places, which the homeless patronize. Suddenly, we realized St. Mary’s County needs another shelter for the homeless, who may not survive the brutal conditions.
Over 24 years ago, while homeless due to cancer, living in my van I started a nonprofit. As is life, the proprietor stopped paying the mortgage. Thus, I lost my business and everything.
Afterward, while cramming for my final exams in college, within my heart, I heard God's voice, which compelled me to read Matthew 25:35-45, which started “Neighbors United Together To Serve.” I thought this was nuts. I got out of my van, looked upward and said, “Father, do you see where I’m living, and you want me to feed the hungry, house the homeless, how, when I’m in that condition”.
The next day on my way to college, “N.U.T. T. S,” manifests, and is still operational.The motto is "We're nuts in doing good." I’ve never asked for funds. Sadly, at present, I now ask in order to help the homeless, hungry and displaced. While I myself was, and am first-hand very knowledgeable in how to help the homeless back on their feet with dignity, one at a time, is how I’ve always done that. Several pastors call me a one-woman corporation walking on legs. I laugh, but after hearing that for 24 years, I now believe it.
Contact me at n.u.t.t.s2022@gmail.com. Alone, I make a difference, together we can achieve the change to meet the needs.
Arriving at St. Mary’s County God placed in my heart to launch a shelter. Sadly, many obstacles have hindered the progress of that call that God intended. We are all worth the value to bring back dignity from what was lost, to regain once more with respect, something observed is a lost quality in society.
St. Mary’s County needs another shelter, not a daycare center. Get involved, be ready in season and out. From my heart, and not the wallet. Take good care of you and yours.
Eve Taylor, California