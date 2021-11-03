I have read a few Southern Maryland News posts and a recent pamphlet from Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative that offer what I believe is skewed information regarding green policy. I recently received a SMECO pamphlet with my bill explaining “Electric vehicle myths versus facts.”
Their first myth SMECO “debunks” is that electric vehicles, or EVs, really don't help the environment because you still use pollutants to produce electricity to charge the vehicle. SMECO states that electric vehicles have fewer emissions, no oil change or gas, thus are better for the environment. If SMECO was impartial, they would recognize the environmental damage due to mining of materials, battery production and disposal. The energy source for charging batteries would also be considered.
The next supposed myth — “EV batteries create a recycling problem.” SMECO references the 98% recycle rate for lead acid batteries, leading the reader to assume the same recycling rate for lithium batteries. No such luck. Less than 5% of lithium batteries are currently recycled, according to Royal Society of Chemistry in April 2021). Recycling takes place in China and Europe. About 70% of new lithium batteries are produced by China, the lead contributor of pollution. And 50% of cobalt, a component of lithium batteries, is mined by Democratic Republic of Congo, which is reported to use child labor.
Myth — “I won’t be able to drive far because I will run out of battery.” SMECO states that many places are creating commercial charging stations. Fair enough. I assume there are enough incentives and tax breaks to entice private companies to install charging stations. Ok, let’s take that one step further. An "Inverse" online magazine report on Texas and California calculated energy consumption if all vehicles were replaced with EVs. Texas would require 110 more terawatt-hours of electricity per year, the average annual electrical consumption of 11 million homes and would result in 30% more energy consumption. Texas was OK, but California electrical infrastructure was woefully inadequate. Rolling blackouts anyone?
Has SMECO released plans to meet the increased energy demands in transitioning to EVs? Will a new power plant need to be constructed or additional land designated for solar? Has SMECO done an analysis when demand would exceed current capacity?
Myth — “EVs are expensive.” SMECO points out the cost of electric vehicles has decreased significantly and maintenance costs will offset the initial sales price. There are also incentives and tax breaks that make EVs more affordable. The International Council on Clean Transportation in an April 2, 2019, report studied the cost of EVs. SMECO did not include the costs of installing a home EV charger nor the cost of battery replacement, $8,000 and $7,000 respectively.
Quick note about the Oct. 29 letter to the editor, “Favoring the economy will have dire implications.” The person wrote in generalities with sweeping statements with little data to support their arguments. The author focused on climate change. (By the way, does anyone really believe that climate shouldn’t change given the various influences and dynamics affecting climate. Come on, one large volcano eruption and all bets are off.)
I grew up with Al Gore preaching global cooling and I have heard the critical need to act now on the environment for decades. Yes, the U.S. has to be good stewards of our planet. The U.S. had made great strides in energy efficiency, reducing air and water pollution. But, I’m concerned that the author is an environmental studies major with very little demonstrated understanding of environmental contributing factors.
Given the SMECO slanted advocacy and the student's letter to the editor, I thought another point of view should be put out there.
Mindy Johnson, Valley Lee