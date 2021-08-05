I am troubled by the Southern Maryland News report of criticism of the Calvert Board of Education at the July 15 public meeting. The main complaint was that it was the board’s policy to promote critical race theory in Calvert schools. Critics expressed vague concerns that it was being taught or promoted, but neither defined critical race theory, nor gave examples of its presence.
Calvert Superintendent Daniel Curry reported that, “There is no such thing in Calvert County as a curriculum on critical race theory.”
The best example of the weakness of most criticisms was the testimony of Stephanie Diehl, who cited a 1989 U.S. Court of Appeals decision, City of Richmond vs. J.R. Crowson Co., and claimed that that case demonstrated that anti-racism policies “are unlawful.” But that decision did not deal with anti-racist policies. It dealt with “the constitutionality of state and local programs which allocate a portion of public contracting opportunities exclusively to minority-owned businesses.” So, Ms. Diehl’s arguments appear irrelevant to the school board’s efforts to insure fairness and equal treatment in its classrooms.
For my part, as a white man, I have no first-hand knowledge whether there is racism in Calvert County or its schools. But I have African American friends who have credibly informed me that they have experienced it here.
If there is racial prejudice in our schools, a policy is needed to eradicate it because young students are vulnerable to serious emotional trauma if subjected to demeaning abuse. The board of education would be seriously ignoring its moral and professional responsibility if it did not act to promote the emotional and intellectual growth of all Calvert students.
Having read the anti-racism resolution at the beginning of the school’s Code of Conduct, I believe that that it promotes an environment in which students and staff can grow in mutual respect without making anyone feel “guilty” for their race or background.
If there is no racism in Calvert schools, then the resolution would prevent its entry into the system. There is nothing in it that engenders shame, guilt or embarrassment for teachers or students of any race. Instead, it would promote mutual, color-blind respect for everyone in Calvert schools.
I believe that the resolution should be part of board of education’s policy.