The article in the March 19 edition of Southern Maryland News, “Millstone Landing 7-Eleven Ok’d,” captured the essence of some of the concerns of the members of those that called in during the St. Mary’s County Zoning Board of Appeals meeting regarding the approval of a 7-Eleven at the corner of Millstone Landing and Route 235. What was missing during the meeting were any answers to these concerns by three members of the board of appeals. They were not the least bit interested in our concerns.
My concerns regard crime and safety issues resulting from the traffic flow in and out of the planned 7-Eleven. The three members of the board who voted for the 7-Eleven did not even try to address the concerns of those who called in. Those concerns include:
The board knows that the intersection has a failing grade of D and F depending on the time of day. These three members of the board that voted to approve the project did not have a resolution to this major problem. A 7-Eleven will only make matters worse. They know that a liquor store, a vape shop, a bank, a repair shop, Green Holly Elementary School and the Esperanza Farms community use the light at this intersection. The board knows that the 7-Eleven will increase traffic entering Route 235 at a busy intersection.
They know that traffic will enter Route 235 from both the 7-Eleven and Millstone Landing. This is a competing load of traffic on the road trying to get through the light at that intersection. This will lead to more accidents as people jockey for space to merge into traffic. This is already an accident prone intersection.
They know that there are multiple loads of school busses entering Route 235 from that intersection, making it currently difficult to get through the light.
The representative of the 7-Eleven stated that a builder cannot be required to fix existing problems. Okay, but it is a failure of the board of appeals to allow a project to proceed when it will worsen a known problem. The steps recommended by the builder will not resolve the traffic safety issues at this intersection.
Regarding crime, I could provide several examples of crime at existing 7-Eleven stores in the region, specifically a heinous murder in Charles County that Southern Maryland News covered extensively.
For whatever reason, many 7-Eleven stores seem to be magnets for crime. We don’t need that so close to a bank, liquor store, vape shop, Green Holly school and a residential community.
The St. Mary’s County commissioners had previously said no to this project. The board of appeals should be representing the best interests of the county and not the interests of a party with deep pockets. The board members heard from the residents of the surrounding community and their voice was a unanimous “no.” The only person who called in support for this project does not live in Esperanza Farms. Three of those members of the board did not hear our voices.